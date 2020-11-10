Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Overview Industry Demand, Development And Growth Forecast Report 2026|, A.O. Smith Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies

The global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market, such as , A.O. Smith Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies, Franklin Electric, General Electric Company, HBD Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Nidec Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, YASKAWA, SEC Holding Co., Ltd. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market attained a valuation of US$_XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market by Product: , JC&BO&BO2, JY&CO&CO2&YC, JX%DO&DO2&YY, YL, Single-phase Shaded Pole Asynchronous Motor

Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market by Application: Residential, Commercial Building, Agriculture, Transportation, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Single-phase Asynchronous Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 JC&BO&BO2

1.2.3 JY&CO&CO2&YC

1.2.4 JX%DO&DO2&YY

1.2.5 YL

1.2.6 Single-phase Shaded Pole Asynchronous Motor

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026) 3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Company Profiles

4.1 A.O. Smith Corporation

4.1.1 A.O. Smith Corporation Corporation Information

4.1.2 A.O. Smith Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 A.O. Smith Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.1.4 A.O. Smith Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 A.O. Smith Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.1.6 A.O. Smith Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.1.7 A.O. Smith Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 A.O. Smith Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 A.O. Smith Corporation Recent Development

4.2 Allied Motion Technologies

4.2.1 Allied Motion Technologies Corporation Information

4.2.2 Allied Motion Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Allied Motion Technologies Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.2.4 Allied Motion Technologies Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Allied Motion Technologies Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Allied Motion Technologies Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Allied Motion Technologies Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Allied Motion Technologies Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Allied Motion Technologies Recent Development

4.3 Franklin Electric

4.3.1 Franklin Electric Corporation Information

4.3.2 Franklin Electric Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Franklin Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.3.4 Franklin Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Franklin Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Franklin Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Franklin Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Franklin Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Franklin Electric Recent Development

4.4 General Electric Company

4.4.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

4.4.2 General Electric Company Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 General Electric Company Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.4.4 General Electric Company Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 General Electric Company Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.4.6 General Electric Company Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.4.7 General Electric Company Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 General Electric Company Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 General Electric Company Recent Development

4.5 HBD Industries Inc.

4.5.1 HBD Industries Inc. Corporation Information

4.5.2 HBD Industries Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 HBD Industries Inc. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.5.4 HBD Industries Inc. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 HBD Industries Inc. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.5.6 HBD Industries Inc. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.5.7 HBD Industries Inc. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 HBD Industries Inc. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 HBD Industries Inc. Recent Development

4.6 Mitsubishi Electric

4.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

4.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Mitsubishi Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Mitsubishi Electric Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

4.7 Nidec Corporation

4.7.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

4.7.2 Nidec Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Nidec Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.7.4 Nidec Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Nidec Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Nidec Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Nidec Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Nidec Corporation Recent Development

4.8 Regal Beloit Corporation

4.8.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Corporation Information

4.8.2 Regal Beloit Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Regal Beloit Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.8.4 Regal Beloit Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Regal Beloit Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Regal Beloit Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Regal Beloit Corporation Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Regal Beloit Corporation Recent Development

4.9 Bosch Rexroth

4.9.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information

4.9.2 Bosch Rexroth Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Bosch Rexroth Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.9.4 Bosch Rexroth Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Bosch Rexroth Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Bosch Rexroth Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Bosch Rexroth Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development

4.10 SEW-Eurodrive

4.10.1 SEW-Eurodrive Corporation Information

4.10.2 SEW-Eurodrive Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 SEW-Eurodrive Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.10.4 SEW-Eurodrive Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 SEW-Eurodrive Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.10.6 SEW-Eurodrive Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.10.7 SEW-Eurodrive Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 SEW-Eurodrive Recent Development

4.11 YASKAWA

4.11.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

4.11.2 YASKAWA Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 YASKAWA Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.11.4 YASKAWA Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 YASKAWA Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.11.6 YASKAWA Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.11.7 YASKAWA Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 YASKAWA Recent Development

4.12 SEC Holding Co., Ltd.

4.12.1 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

4.12.2 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Products Offered

4.12.4 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Product

4.12.6 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application

4.12.7 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 SEC Holding Co., Ltd. Recent Development 5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type

7.4 North America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales by Application 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Clients Analysis

12.4 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Distributors 13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Drivers

13.2 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Opportunities

13.3 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Challenges

13.4 Single-phase Asynchronous Motor Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

