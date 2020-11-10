Application Performance Monitoring Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Dell

In the field of IT, APM is used to analyze or monitor the performance of software applications. It not only provides services to the customer up to the level defined but helps to identify the problems of application performance. It can be monitored using various categories such as load time, the response time of the application, among others. At present, increasing usage of technology the applications are becoming more and more difficult as well as distributed. Therefore, the performance of an application must be monitored to ensure greater benefits for the end-user.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (End-User Monitoring {Real User Experience, Session reporting, others}, Synthetic Monitoring {Private Agents deployed within Enterprise Networks, others}, Mobile Monitoring {Native Mobile Application support for Ios and Andriod, Monitor native mobile application interfaces, others}, Others), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Component (Software, Service), Industry Vertical (BFSI, E-commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Media and Entertainment, Academics, Government, Others), Access Type (Web, Desktop, Mobile App)

Market Drivers

Increase Adoption of APM in SMEs and Large Enterprise

Increasing Demand for Big Data Analytics

Rising Demand Cloud and Mobile Computing across the World

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Applications of Mobile & Cloud Computing and Growing Focus on Business Process Automation Worldwide

Restraints that are major highlights:

Sometimes Problem related to Monitor All End User Experience for All Web Pages

Opportunities

Government Initiative to Implement APM

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

