Yoga Mat Market Analysis and Forecast 2020: By keyplayers – Manduka, Jade Fusion, prAna, Hugger Mugger, Adidas, Lululemon Athletica, Ecoyoga

Yoga involves physical, mental, and spiritual practices, including asana, Pranayama, meditation, and chanting, which improves physical and mental health of an individual. Yoga mats offer comfort while practicing the yoga and are considered to be the most essential yoga accessory. The global yoga mat market was valued at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Yoga mat fabricated from various materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), cotton, jute, rubber, and polyethylene (PE) are available in the market. Yoga mats are commonly available in rectangular shape, however, some of the yoga mats offered by manufacturers come in hourglass or oval shape.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Manduka, Jade Fusion, prAna, Hugger Mugger, Adidas, Lululemon Athletica, Ecoyoga, Aurorae Yoga, LLC, Eupromed, and Yaazhtex

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028785

The growth of the global yoga mat market is majorly driven by an alarming rise in the prevalence of obesity, especially in urban areas. Furthermore, increase in investments According to the WHO, there has been a startling increase in the number of obese people worldwide. Obesity is associated with numerous health complications and disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hypertension. Hence, increase in number of individuals practicing yoga and rise in fitness consciousness have significantly boosted the demand for yoga mat. . Furthermore, rise in number of yoga studios and health & fitness clubs across the globe and their promotional efforts has resulted in rise in number of yoga practitioners, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global market. Upsurge in investment in R&D to enhance characteristics, usability, effectiveness, and comfort of yoga mats is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Yoga is witnessing increasing popularity in India and the U.S. as an effective way of staying healthy, which is expected to contribute to the growth of yoga mat market in majority of developed and developing countries.

The global yoga mat market is segmented into material, end user, distribution channel, and region. By material, the market is categorized into PVC, TPE, rubber, cotton/jute, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into yoga &fitness clubs, household, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00028785

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: YOGA MAT MARKET, BY MATERIAL

CHAPTER 5: YOGA MAT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 6: YOGA MAT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: YOGA MAT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028785

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune