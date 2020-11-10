Computer Vision in Healthcare Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2027 | Nvidia Corporation, Microsoft, Xilinx, Alphabet, IBM, Basler

The computer vision utilizes algorithms for processing images with the aim of making faster and more accurate diagnoses more than a physician. Computer vision technique has been used in various surgery and therapy of some diseases. Nowadays, three-dimensional (3D) modeling and rapid prototyping technologies have focused on the development of medical imaging modalities, which include CT and MRI. Moreover, the computer vision in healthcare helps in cutting costs in care delivery by transferring time-consuming and tedious tasks to machines, which allows clinicians to provide better patient care that eventually boosts the patient outcomes.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Nvidia Corporation, Microsoft, Xilinx Inc., Alphabet (Google), IBM, Basler AG, Intel Corporation, Aicure, Arterys, iCAD Inc.

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00010759

What is the Dynamics of Computer Vision In Healthcare Market?

The computer vision in healthcare market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare industry, grown government initiatives increases the adoption of AI-based technologies and big data in healthcare. However, reluctance of medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies and lack of awareness & technical knowledge eventually hinders the market growth.

What is the SCOPE of Computer Vision In Healthcare Market?

The “Global Computer Vision in Healthcare Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of computer vision in healthcare market with detailed market segmentation by product & services, application, end user and geography. The global computer vision in healthcare market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading computer vision in healthcare market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global computer vision in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product & services, application, and end user. Based on product & services, the market is segmented as software, hardware and services. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into processors and memory devices. The computer vision in healthcare market, based on application is segmented into surgeries, medical imaging & diagnostics and other applications. The computer vision in healthcare market, based on end user is segmented into diagnostic centers, healthcare providers, and other end users.

What is the Regional Framework of Computer Vision In Healthcare Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global computer vision in healthcare market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The computer vision in healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00010759

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT & SERVICES

8. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

10. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. COMPUTER VISION IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13. APPENDIX

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00010759

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune