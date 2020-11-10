Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicles market poised to witness Uptick in Demand through forecast period 2018 to 2028

Global Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Vehicles Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Growing Instances of Strokes and Ever-increasing Road Accidents to Drive EMS Vehicles Revenue Growth Across Key Regional Pockets

Over the years, the instances of strokes and cardiovascular emergencies have increased in developed economies such as North America and Japan. This presents potential growth opportunities to manufacturers of EMS vehicles in these regions. The deployment of EMS vehicles and subsequent provision of prompt medical aid has successfully reduced the instances of strokes and other emergency medical issues. This has not only augmented the growth trajectory of the EMS vehicles market in North America, but has also boosted manufacturer initiatives in facilitating innovations in the technology underpinning the production of EMS vehicles.

The growing number of road accidents across the world is another factor driving the increased plying of EMS vehicles on roads. Governments across developing regions such as Asia Pacific are enhancing the local emergency medical services scenario and this has led to an increasing demand for EMS vehicles across several countries in the APAC region. Also, a rapidly expanding geriatric population across the globe is leading to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and other age-related disorders. EMS vehicles find increasing adoption to address the medical needs of the elderly population – one of the key demographic indicators of growth in revenue of the global market for EMS vehicles.

