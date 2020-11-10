Europe Robotic Refueling System Market To Expand At A Robust 37.7% Cagr Of 2027 with global key players ABB Ltd.,Fanuc Corporation,Fuelmatics AB,Gazprom Neft PJSC,Kuka AG,Neste,Rotec Engineering

The reduced operational cost through automation and significant market growth from the mining industry are boosting the robotic refueling system market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for safety requirements for refueling of vehicles in the construction industry is expected to boost the robotic refueling system market. Usually, refueling facilities are managed by at least one person at all times and in mining, trucks can spend up to an hour per day traveling to refuel in isolated areas away from the pit. Automated refueling or robotic refueling can save considerable time as there is no staffing required for an automatic/robotic solution; thus, refueling stations are able to be placed in-pit or on the circuit so fleet productivity can be significantly enhanced. Simultaneously, mining companies are also considering to overcome microeconomic factors related to safety, security, and hazardous mining conditions to ensure the health of their workforce.

Download Sample PDF Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00020463

Some of the main market participants are:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Fanuc Corporation

3. Fuelmatics AB

4. Gazprom Neft PJSC

5. Kuka AG

6. Neste

7. Rotec Engineering

8. Scott Technology Limited

9. Shaw Development LLC

10. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The Europe robotic refueling system market accounted for US$ 3.92 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 37.7% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 70.68 Mn in 2027.

The usage of robotic fueling systems the mining industry is currently aligned towards safeguarding human safety in hazardous and risky operations. Cost optimization is another area that is explored with the help of robotics in mining. Some of the significant benefits that can be derived by the use of robotic refueling systems are increased operator safety, minimized spillage and environmental contamination, no diversion of trucks from the circuits and the ability to refuel without the help of a local operator. This factor triggers the growth of the robotic refueling system market.

The robotic refueling system market on the basis of fuel is segmented into gaseous fuel, gasoline, diesel, and others. The gasoline segment led the robotic refueling system market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel, natural gasses, and biodiesel have been the driving force of many types of machinery and vehicle for over decades now.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00020463

Majority of vehicles running on the road are running mostly on gasoline owing to their less emission of exhaust gasses as compared to diesel. However, natural gas such as Compressed Natural gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) are much cleaner than gasoline, but their availability and the vehicle’s performance differs negates their glorified usage. The rise in the number of vehicles around the world has significantly increased vehicular emissions, especially in towns and cities.