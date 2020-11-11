Global Organ-on-Chip Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2026| Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos

The global Organ-on-Chip market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Organ-on-Chip market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Organ-on-Chip market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Organ-on-Chip market, such as , Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Nortis, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., Kirkstall, Cherry Biotech SAS, Else Kooi Laboratory They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Organ-on-Chip market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Organ-on-Chip market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Organ-on-Chip market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Organ-on-Chip industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Organ-on-Chip market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Organ-on-Chip market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Organ-on-Chip market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Organ-on-Chip market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Organ-on-Chip Market by Product: the Organ-on-Chip market is segmented into, Brain-on-a-chip, Liver-on-a-chip, Kidney-on-a-chip, Lung-on-a-chip, Heart-on-a-chip, Intestine-on-a-chip, Other Organs, The segment of liver-on-a-chip holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 30%. S

Global Organ-on-Chip Market by Application: , the Organ-on-Chip market is segmented into, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Cosmetics Industry, Other End Users, The pharmacutical and biotechnology holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Organ-on-Chip market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Organ-on-Chip Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Organ-on-Chip market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Organ-on-Chip industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Organ-on-Chip market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Organ-on-Chip market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Organ-on-Chip market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Organ-on-Chip Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Brain-on-a-chip

1.3.3 Liver-on-a-chip

1.3.4 Kidney-on-a-chip

1.3.5 Lung-on-a-chip

1.3.6 Heart-on-a-chip

1.3.7 Intestine-on-a-chip

1.3.8 Other Organs

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.4.3 Academic & Research Institutes

1.4.4 Cosmetics Industry

1.4.5 Other End Users 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Organ-on-Chip Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Organ-on-Chip Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Organ-on-Chip Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organ-on-Chip Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Organ-on-Chip Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Organ-on-Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Organ-on-Chip Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Organ-on-Chip as of 2019)

3.4 Global Organ-on-Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Organ-on-Chip Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organ-on-Chip Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Organ-on-Chip Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Organ-on-Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Organ-on-Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Organ-on-Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Organ-on-Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Organ-on-Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Organ-on-Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Organ-on-Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Organ-on-Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Organ-on-Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Organ-on-Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Organ-on-Chip Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Organ-on-Chip Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Organ-on-Chip Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Organ-on-Chip Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Organ-on-Chip Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Organ-on-Chip Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Emulate

8.1.1 Emulate Corporation Information

8.1.2 Emulate Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Emulate Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.1.5 Emulate SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Emulate Recent Developments

8.2 TissUse

8.2.1 TissUse Corporation Information

8.2.2 TissUse Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 TissUse Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.2.5 TissUse SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 TissUse Recent Developments

8.3 Hesperos

8.3.1 Hesperos Corporation Information

8.3.2 Hesperos Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Hesperos Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.3.5 Hesperos SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Hesperos Recent Developments

8.4 CN Bio Innovations

8.4.1 CN Bio Innovations Corporation Information

8.4.2 CN Bio Innovations Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 CN Bio Innovations Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.4.5 CN Bio Innovations SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 CN Bio Innovations Recent Developments

8.5 Tara Biosystems

8.5.1 Tara Biosystems Corporation Information

8.5.2 Tara Biosystems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Tara Biosystems Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.5.5 Tara Biosystems SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Tara Biosystems Recent Developments

8.6 Draper Laboratory

8.6.1 Draper Laboratory Corporation Information

8.6.3 Draper Laboratory Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Draper Laboratory Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.6.5 Draper Laboratory SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Draper Laboratory Recent Developments

8.7 Mimetas

8.7.1 Mimetas Corporation Information

8.7.2 Mimetas Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Mimetas Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.7.5 Mimetas SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Mimetas Recent Developments

8.8 Nortis

8.8.1 Nortis Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nortis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Nortis Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.8.5 Nortis SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Nortis Recent Developments

8.9 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V.

8.9.1 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.9.5 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Micronit Microtechnologies B.V. Recent Developments

8.10 Kirkstall

8.10.1 Kirkstall Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kirkstall Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Kirkstall Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.10.5 Kirkstall SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Kirkstall Recent Developments

8.11 Cherry Biotech SAS

8.11.1 Cherry Biotech SAS Corporation Information

8.11.2 Cherry Biotech SAS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Cherry Biotech SAS Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.11.5 Cherry Biotech SAS SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Cherry Biotech SAS Recent Developments

8.12 Else Kooi Laboratory

8.12.1 Else Kooi Laboratory Corporation Information

8.12.2 Else Kooi Laboratory Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Else Kooi Laboratory Organ-on-Chip Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Organ-on-Chip Products and Services

8.12.5 Else Kooi Laboratory SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Else Kooi Laboratory Recent Developments 9 Organ-on-Chip Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Organ-on-Chip Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Organ-on-Chip Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Organ-on-Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Organ-on-Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Organ-on-Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Organ-on-Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Organ-on-Chip Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Organ-on-Chip Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Organ-on-Chip Sales Channels

11.2.2 Organ-on-Chip Distributors

11.3 Organ-on-Chip Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

