VTOL UAV Market Emerging Trend,Growth,Revenue 2026| DJI, PARROT, 3D Robotics

The global VTOL UAV market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global VTOL UAV market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global VTOL UAV market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global VTOL UAV market, such as , DJI, PARROT, 3D Robotics, AscTec, Yamaha, XAIRCRAFT, ZERO TECH, Ehang, IAI, CybAero, Alpha Unmanned Systems, Microdrones, Ewatt, Hanhe, GoPro, LONCIN MOTOR They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global VTOL UAV market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global VTOL UAV market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global VTOL UAV market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global VTOL UAV industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global VTOL UAV market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global VTOL UAV market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global VTOL UAV market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global VTOL UAV market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global VTOL UAV Market by Product: the VTOL UAV market is segmented into, Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg), Large Sized VTOL UAV (≥150 Kg) S

Global VTOL UAV Market by Application: , the VTOL UAV market is segmented into, Military, Homeland Security, Civil & Commercial

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global VTOL UAV market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global VTOL UAV Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VTOL UAV market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the VTOL UAV industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VTOL UAV market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VTOL UAV market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VTOL UAV market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top VTOL UAV Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global VTOL UAV Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Small Sized VTOL UAV (<150 Kg)

1.3.3 Large Sized VTOL UAV (≥150 Kg)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global VTOL UAV Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Military

1.4.3 Homeland Security

1.4.4 Civil & Commercial 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global VTOL UAV Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global VTOL UAV Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global VTOL UAV Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global VTOL UAV Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global VTOL UAV Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global VTOL UAV Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global VTOL UAV Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global VTOL UAV Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key VTOL UAV Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by VTOL UAV Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by VTOL UAV Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by VTOL UAV Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by VTOL UAV Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by VTOL UAV Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by VTOL UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by VTOL UAV Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global VTOL UAV Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in VTOL UAV as of 2019)

3.4 Global VTOL UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers VTOL UAV Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into VTOL UAV Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers VTOL UAV Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global VTOL UAV Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global VTOL UAV Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global VTOL UAV Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 VTOL UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global VTOL UAV Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global VTOL UAV Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global VTOL UAV Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 VTOL UAV Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global VTOL UAV Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global VTOL UAV Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global VTOL UAV Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global VTOL UAV Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global VTOL UAV Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America VTOL UAV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America VTOL UAV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America VTOL UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe VTOL UAV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe VTOL UAV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe VTOL UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China VTOL UAV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China VTOL UAV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China VTOL UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan VTOL UAV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan VTOL UAV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan VTOL UAV Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea VTOL UAV Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea VTOL UAV Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea VTOL UAV Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 VTOL UAV Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global VTOL UAV Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top VTOL UAV Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total VTOL UAV Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America VTOL UAV Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America VTOL UAV Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America VTOL UAV Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe VTOL UAV Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe VTOL UAV Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe VTOL UAV Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific VTOL UAV Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific VTOL UAV Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific VTOL UAV Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America VTOL UAV Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America VTOL UAV Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America VTOL UAV Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa VTOL UAV Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa VTOL UAV Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America VTOL UAV Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 DJI

8.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

8.1.2 DJI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 DJI VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.1.5 DJI SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 DJI Recent Developments

8.2 PARROT

8.2.1 PARROT Corporation Information

8.2.2 PARROT Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 PARROT VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.2.5 PARROT SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 PARROT Recent Developments

8.3 3D Robotics

8.3.1 3D Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 3D Robotics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 3D Robotics VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.3.5 3D Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 3D Robotics Recent Developments

8.4 AscTec

8.4.1 AscTec Corporation Information

8.4.2 AscTec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 AscTec VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.4.5 AscTec SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 AscTec Recent Developments

8.5 Yamaha

8.5.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

8.5.2 Yamaha Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Yamaha VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.5.5 Yamaha SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Yamaha Recent Developments

8.6 XAIRCRAFT

8.6.1 XAIRCRAFT Corporation Information

8.6.3 XAIRCRAFT VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.6.5 XAIRCRAFT SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 XAIRCRAFT Recent Developments

8.7 ZERO TECH

8.7.1 ZERO TECH Corporation Information

8.7.2 ZERO TECH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 ZERO TECH VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.7.5 ZERO TECH SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 ZERO TECH Recent Developments

8.8 Ehang

8.8.1 Ehang Corporation Information

8.8.2 Ehang Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Ehang VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.8.5 Ehang SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Ehang Recent Developments

8.9 IAI

8.9.1 IAI Corporation Information

8.9.2 IAI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 IAI VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.9.5 IAI SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 IAI Recent Developments

8.10 CybAero

8.10.1 CybAero Corporation Information

8.10.2 CybAero Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 CybAero VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.10.5 CybAero SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 CybAero Recent Developments

8.11 Alpha Unmanned Systems

8.11.1 Alpha Unmanned Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Alpha Unmanned Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Alpha Unmanned Systems VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.11.5 Alpha Unmanned Systems SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Alpha Unmanned Systems Recent Developments

8.12 Microdrones

8.12.1 Microdrones Corporation Information

8.12.2 Microdrones Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Microdrones VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.12.5 Microdrones SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Microdrones Recent Developments

8.13 Ewatt

8.13.1 Ewatt Corporation Information

8.13.2 Ewatt Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Ewatt VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.13.5 Ewatt SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Ewatt Recent Developments

8.14 Hanhe

8.14.1 Hanhe Corporation Information

8.14.2 Hanhe Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Hanhe VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.14.5 Hanhe SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Hanhe Recent Developments

8.15 GoPro

8.15.1 GoPro Corporation Information

8.15.2 GoPro Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 GoPro VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.15.5 GoPro SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 GoPro Recent Developments

8.16 LONCIN MOTOR

8.16.1 LONCIN MOTOR Corporation Information

8.16.2 LONCIN MOTOR Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 LONCIN MOTOR VTOL UAV Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 VTOL UAV Products and Services

8.16.5 LONCIN MOTOR SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 LONCIN MOTOR Recent Developments 9 VTOL UAV Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global VTOL UAV Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 VTOL UAV Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key VTOL UAV Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 VTOL UAV Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global VTOL UAV Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America VTOL UAV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America VTOL UAV Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe VTOL UAV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe VTOL UAV Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific VTOL UAV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific VTOL UAV Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America VTOL UAV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America VTOL UAV Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa VTOL UAV Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa VTOL UAV Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 VTOL UAV Sales Channels

11.2.2 VTOL UAV Distributors

11.3 VTOL UAV Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

