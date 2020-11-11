Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments And Outlook 2020 – 2026 | NEC, Morpho, 3M Cogent

The global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market, such as , NEC, Morpho, 3M Cogent, Suprema, Dermalog, HID Global, Fujitsu, Crossmatch, M2sys, Afix Technologies, Papillon Systems, East Shore, PU HIGH-TECH They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market by Product: the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market is segmented into, Single Modal AFIS, Multi Modal AFIS S

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market by Application: , the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market is segmented into, Criminal, Civil

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Single Modal AFIS

1.3.3 Multi Modal AFIS

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Criminal

1.4.3 Civil 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 NEC

8.1.1 NEC Corporation Information

8.1.2 NEC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 NEC Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.1.5 NEC SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 NEC Recent Developments

8.2 Morpho

8.2.1 Morpho Corporation Information

8.2.2 Morpho Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Morpho Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.2.5 Morpho SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Morpho Recent Developments

8.3 3M Cogent

8.3.1 3M Cogent Corporation Information

8.3.2 3M Cogent Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 3M Cogent Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.3.5 3M Cogent SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 3M Cogent Recent Developments

8.4 Suprema

8.4.1 Suprema Corporation Information

8.4.2 Suprema Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Suprema Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.4.5 Suprema SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Suprema Recent Developments

8.5 Dermalog

8.5.1 Dermalog Corporation Information

8.5.2 Dermalog Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Dermalog Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.5.5 Dermalog SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Dermalog Recent Developments

8.6 HID Global

8.6.1 HID Global Corporation Information

8.6.3 HID Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 HID Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.6.5 HID Global SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 HID Global Recent Developments

8.7 Fujitsu

8.7.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

8.7.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Fujitsu Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.7.5 Fujitsu SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Fujitsu Recent Developments

8.8 Crossmatch

8.8.1 Crossmatch Corporation Information

8.8.2 Crossmatch Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Crossmatch Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.8.5 Crossmatch SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Crossmatch Recent Developments

8.9 M2sys

8.9.1 M2sys Corporation Information

8.9.2 M2sys Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 M2sys Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.9.5 M2sys SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 M2sys Recent Developments

8.10 Afix Technologies

8.10.1 Afix Technologies Corporation Information

8.10.2 Afix Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Afix Technologies Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.10.5 Afix Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Afix Technologies Recent Developments

8.11 Papillon Systems

8.11.1 Papillon Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 Papillon Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Papillon Systems Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.11.5 Papillon Systems SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Papillon Systems Recent Developments

8.12 East Shore

8.12.1 East Shore Corporation Information

8.12.2 East Shore Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 East Shore Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.12.5 East Shore SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 East Shore Recent Developments

8.13 PU HIGH-TECH

8.13.1 PU HIGH-TECH Corporation Information

8.13.2 PU HIGH-TECH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 PU HIGH-TECH Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Products and Services

8.13.5 PU HIGH-TECH SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 PU HIGH-TECH Recent Developments 9 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Distributors

11.3 Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

