Ni-MH Battery Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2026 | Primearth EV Energy, FDK, GP Batteries International

The global Ni-MH Battery market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Ni-MH Battery market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Ni-MH Battery market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Ni-MH Battery market, such as , Primearth EV Energy, FDK, GP Batteries International, Highpower International Inc, Corun, Panasonic, Huanyu battery, GS Yuasa, Spectrum Brands (Rayovac), Lexel Battery (Coslight), EPT Battery Co., Ltd, Energizer Holdings, Great Power Energy, Suppo They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Ni-MH Battery market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Ni-MH Battery market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Ni-MH Battery market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Ni-MH Battery industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Ni-MH Battery market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Ni-MH Battery market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Ni-MH Battery market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Ni-MH Battery market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Ni-MH Battery Market by Product: the Ni-MH Battery market is segmented into, Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics, Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV S

Global Ni-MH Battery Market by Application: , the Ni-MH Battery market is segmented into, HEV, Retail market, Cordless phone, Dust collector, Personal care, Lighting tools, Electric tool, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Ni-MH Battery market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Ni-MH Battery Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ni-MH Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Ni-MH Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ni-MH Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ni-MH Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ni-MH Battery market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Ni-MH Battery Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 HEV

1.4.3 Retail market

1.4.4 Cordless phone

1.4.5 Dust collector

1.4.6 Personal care

1.4.7 Lighting tools

1.4.8 Electric tool

1.4.9 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Ni-MH Battery Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Ni-MH Battery Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Ni-MH Battery Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Ni-MH Battery Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Ni-MH Battery Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Ni-MH Battery Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Ni-MH Battery Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ni-MH Battery Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Ni-MH Battery Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Ni-MH Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Ni-MH Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ni-MH Battery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ni-MH Battery as of 2019)

3.4 Global Ni-MH Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Ni-MH Battery Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ni-MH Battery Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Ni-MH Battery Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ni-MH Battery Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Ni-MH Battery Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Ni-MH Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ni-MH Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ni-MH Battery Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Ni-MH Battery Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Ni-MH Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ni-MH Battery Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Ni-MH Battery Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Ni-MH Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Ni-MH Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Ni-MH Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Ni-MH Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Ni-MH Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Ni-MH Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Ni-MH Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Ni-MH Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Ni-MH Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Ni-MH Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Ni-MH Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Ni-MH Battery Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Ni-MH Battery Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Ni-MH Battery Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Ni-MH Battery Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Ni-MH Battery Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Ni-MH Battery Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Ni-MH Battery Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Primearth EV Energy

8.1.1 Primearth EV Energy Corporation Information

8.1.2 Primearth EV Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Primearth EV Energy Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.1.5 Primearth EV Energy SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Primearth EV Energy Recent Developments

8.2 FDK

8.2.1 FDK Corporation Information

8.2.2 FDK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 FDK Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.2.5 FDK SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 FDK Recent Developments

8.3 GP Batteries International

8.3.1 GP Batteries International Corporation Information

8.3.2 GP Batteries International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 GP Batteries International Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.3.5 GP Batteries International SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 GP Batteries International Recent Developments

8.4 Highpower International Inc

8.4.1 Highpower International Inc Corporation Information

8.4.2 Highpower International Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Highpower International Inc Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.4.5 Highpower International Inc SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Highpower International Inc Recent Developments

8.5 Corun

8.5.1 Corun Corporation Information

8.5.2 Corun Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Corun Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.5.5 Corun SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Corun Recent Developments

8.6 Panasonic

8.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.6.3 Panasonic Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Panasonic Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.6.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.7 Huanyu battery

8.7.1 Huanyu battery Corporation Information

8.7.2 Huanyu battery Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Huanyu battery Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.7.5 Huanyu battery SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Huanyu battery Recent Developments

8.8 GS Yuasa

8.8.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

8.8.2 GS Yuasa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 GS Yuasa Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.8.5 GS Yuasa SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 GS Yuasa Recent Developments

8.9 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)

8.9.1 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.9.5 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Spectrum Brands (Rayovac) Recent Developments

8.10 Lexel Battery (Coslight)

8.10.1 Lexel Battery (Coslight) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Lexel Battery (Coslight) Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Lexel Battery (Coslight) Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.10.5 Lexel Battery (Coslight) SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Lexel Battery (Coslight) Recent Developments

8.11 EPT Battery Co., Ltd

8.11.1 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.11.2 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.11.5 EPT Battery Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 EPT Battery Co., Ltd Recent Developments

8.12 Energizer Holdings

8.12.1 Energizer Holdings Corporation Information

8.12.2 Energizer Holdings Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Energizer Holdings Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.12.5 Energizer Holdings SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Energizer Holdings Recent Developments

8.13 Great Power Energy

8.13.1 Great Power Energy Corporation Information

8.13.2 Great Power Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Great Power Energy Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.13.5 Great Power Energy SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Great Power Energy Recent Developments

8.14 Suppo

8.14.1 Suppo Corporation Information

8.14.2 Suppo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Suppo Ni-MH Battery Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Ni-MH Battery Products and Services

8.14.5 Suppo SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Suppo Recent Developments 9 Ni-MH Battery Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Ni-MH Battery Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Ni-MH Battery Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Ni-MH Battery Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Ni-MH Battery Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Ni-MH Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Ni-MH Battery Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Ni-MH Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Ni-MH Battery Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Ni-MH Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Ni-MH Battery Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Ni-MH Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Ni-MH Battery Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Ni-MH Battery Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Ni-MH Battery Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Ni-MH Battery Sales Channels

11.2.2 Ni-MH Battery Distributors

11.3 Ni-MH Battery Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

