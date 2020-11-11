LED Grow Lights Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Philips, Osram, General Electric

The global LED Grow Lights market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global LED Grow Lights market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global LED Grow Lights market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global LED Grow Lights market, such as , Philips, Osram, General Electric, Easy Agricultural, Illumitex, Fionia Lighting, Lumigrow, Kind LED Grow Lights, California LightWorks, Spectrum King Grow Lights, Valoya, Weshine, Apollo Horticulture, Kessil, Cidly, Heliospectra AB, LEDHYDROPONICS, Ohmax Optoelectronic, Zhicheng They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global LED Grow Lights market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global LED Grow Lights market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global LED Grow Lights market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global LED Grow Lights industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global LED Grow Lights market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global LED Grow Lights market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global LED Grow Lights market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global LED Grow Lights market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global LED Grow Lights Market by Product: the LED Grow Lights market is segmented into, High Power (≥300W), Low Power (＜300W) S

Global LED Grow Lights Market by Application: , the LED Grow Lights market is segmented into, Commercial Greenhouses, Indoor Grow Facilities, Research Applications

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global LED Grow Lights market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global LED Grow Lights Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LED Grow Lights market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the LED Grow Lights industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LED Grow Lights market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LED Grow Lights market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LED Grow Lights market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top LED Grow Lights Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global LED Grow Lights Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 High Power (≥300W)

1.3.3 Low Power (＜300W)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global LED Grow Lights Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Commercial Greenhouses

1.4.3 Indoor Grow Facilities

1.4.4 Research Applications 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global LED Grow Lights Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global LED Grow Lights Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global LED Grow Lights Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global LED Grow Lights Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global LED Grow Lights Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global LED Grow Lights Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global LED Grow Lights Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global LED Grow Lights Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key LED Grow Lights Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by LED Grow Lights Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by LED Grow Lights Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by LED Grow Lights Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LED Grow Lights Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by LED Grow Lights Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by LED Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by LED Grow Lights Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global LED Grow Lights Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LED Grow Lights as of 2019)

3.4 Global LED Grow Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers LED Grow Lights Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LED Grow Lights Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers LED Grow Lights Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global LED Grow Lights Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LED Grow Lights Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global LED Grow Lights Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 LED Grow Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LED Grow Lights Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global LED Grow Lights Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global LED Grow Lights Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 LED Grow Lights Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global LED Grow Lights Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global LED Grow Lights Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global LED Grow Lights Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global LED Grow Lights Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global LED Grow Lights Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America LED Grow Lights Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America LED Grow Lights Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America LED Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe LED Grow Lights Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe LED Grow Lights Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe LED Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China LED Grow Lights Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China LED Grow Lights Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China LED Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan LED Grow Lights Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan LED Grow Lights Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan LED Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea LED Grow Lights Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea LED Grow Lights Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea LED Grow Lights Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 LED Grow Lights Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global LED Grow Lights Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top LED Grow Lights Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total LED Grow Lights Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America LED Grow Lights Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America LED Grow Lights Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America LED Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe LED Grow Lights Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe LED Grow Lights Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe LED Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific LED Grow Lights Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific LED Grow Lights Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific LED Grow Lights Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America LED Grow Lights Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America LED Grow Lights Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America LED Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa LED Grow Lights Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa LED Grow Lights Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America LED Grow Lights Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Philips

8.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.1.2 Philips Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Philips LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.1.5 Philips SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Philips Recent Developments

8.2 Osram

8.2.1 Osram Corporation Information

8.2.2 Osram Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Osram LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.2.5 Osram SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Osram Recent Developments

8.3 General Electric

8.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

8.3.2 General Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 General Electric LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.3.5 General Electric SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 General Electric Recent Developments

8.4 Easy Agricultural

8.4.1 Easy Agricultural Corporation Information

8.4.2 Easy Agricultural Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Easy Agricultural LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.4.5 Easy Agricultural SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Easy Agricultural Recent Developments

8.5 Illumitex

8.5.1 Illumitex Corporation Information

8.5.2 Illumitex Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Illumitex LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.5.5 Illumitex SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Illumitex Recent Developments

8.6 Fionia Lighting

8.6.1 Fionia Lighting Corporation Information

8.6.3 Fionia Lighting LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.6.5 Fionia Lighting SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Fionia Lighting Recent Developments

8.7 Lumigrow

8.7.1 Lumigrow Corporation Information

8.7.2 Lumigrow Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Lumigrow LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.7.5 Lumigrow SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Lumigrow Recent Developments

8.8 Kind LED Grow Lights

8.8.1 Kind LED Grow Lights Corporation Information

8.8.2 Kind LED Grow Lights Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Kind LED Grow Lights LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.8.5 Kind LED Grow Lights SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Kind LED Grow Lights Recent Developments

8.9 California LightWorks

8.9.1 California LightWorks Corporation Information

8.9.2 California LightWorks Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 California LightWorks LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.9.5 California LightWorks SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 California LightWorks Recent Developments

8.10 Spectrum King Grow Lights

8.10.1 Spectrum King Grow Lights Corporation Information

8.10.2 Spectrum King Grow Lights Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Spectrum King Grow Lights LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.10.5 Spectrum King Grow Lights SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Spectrum King Grow Lights Recent Developments

8.11 Valoya

8.11.1 Valoya Corporation Information

8.11.2 Valoya Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Valoya LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.11.5 Valoya SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Valoya Recent Developments

8.12 Weshine

8.12.1 Weshine Corporation Information

8.12.2 Weshine Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Weshine LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.12.5 Weshine SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Weshine Recent Developments

8.13 Apollo Horticulture

8.13.1 Apollo Horticulture Corporation Information

8.13.2 Apollo Horticulture Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Apollo Horticulture LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.13.5 Apollo Horticulture SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Apollo Horticulture Recent Developments

8.14 Kessil

8.14.1 Kessil Corporation Information

8.14.2 Kessil Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Kessil LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.14.5 Kessil SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Kessil Recent Developments

8.15 Cidly

8.15.1 Cidly Corporation Information

8.15.2 Cidly Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Cidly LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.15.5 Cidly SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Cidly Recent Developments

8.16 Heliospectra AB

8.16.1 Heliospectra AB Corporation Information

8.16.2 Heliospectra AB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Heliospectra AB LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.16.5 Heliospectra AB SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Heliospectra AB Recent Developments

8.17 LEDHYDROPONICS

8.17.1 LEDHYDROPONICS Corporation Information

8.17.2 LEDHYDROPONICS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 LEDHYDROPONICS LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.17.5 LEDHYDROPONICS SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 LEDHYDROPONICS Recent Developments

8.18 Ohmax Optoelectronic

8.18.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Corporation Information

8.18.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.18.5 Ohmax Optoelectronic SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Ohmax Optoelectronic Recent Developments

8.19 Zhicheng

8.19.1 Zhicheng Corporation Information

8.19.2 Zhicheng Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Zhicheng LED Grow Lights Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 LED Grow Lights Products and Services

8.19.5 Zhicheng SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Zhicheng Recent Developments 9 LED Grow Lights Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global LED Grow Lights Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 LED Grow Lights Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key LED Grow Lights Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 LED Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global LED Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America LED Grow Lights Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America LED Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe LED Grow Lights Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe LED Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific LED Grow Lights Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific LED Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America LED Grow Lights Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America LED Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa LED Grow Lights Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa LED Grow Lights Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 LED Grow Lights Sales Channels

11.2.2 LED Grow Lights Distributors

11.3 LED Grow Lights Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

