Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Analysis by Technology, Application, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market likely to boosting due to rapid advances in technologies used in ATC systems and huge investments in settings up new airports in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East

The global air traffic control market size was valued USD 9.8 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 15.27 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.52%. The primarily attributed factors such as the introduction of an unmanned traffic management framework to manage unmanned aircraft vehicles and the growing adoption of satellite-based air traffic control systems. Additionally, the technological advancements in air traffic control and surge in demand for air travel due to its less time consuming and reliable air travel projected to boom the global air traffic control market in the future periods.

Some of the key Players of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market:

Raytheon Company, BAE System, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Frequentis AG, Harris Corporation, Adacel Technologies, Leonardo S.p.A, Honeywell Inc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NATS Holding, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies, Saipher ATC, Nav Canada, and Cyrrus Limited

The Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Air Traffic Control (ATC) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

