Global Semiconductor Market Size, Segmentation, Regulations and Key Country Analysis to 2027

Global Semiconductor market estimated to drive by the growing demand for semiconductor in network & communication and automotive industry

The global semiconductor market was valued at USD 487.3 Billion in 2018 and projected to reach USD 624.36 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.49% from 2020-2027. It is owing to the surge in demand for electronic devices in countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea and the huge demand for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles in developing countries. With increasing sales of smartphones and tablets as key factors expected to propel the growth of the global semiconductor market size in the forecast timeline. Additionally, major factors for the upsurge in demand for semiconductor content in cars, such as the growing use of electronic systems in conventional cars like improved safety systems and consumer electronics, particularly in the high-end segments, and the emergence of new technologies within the drivetrain, namely electric and hybrid cars. These vital factors anticipated boosting the global semiconductor in future periods. Moreover, the growth in the energy sector, such as the smart grid concept and smart metering, will augment the demand for semiconductors in the energy sector.

Some of the key Players of Semiconductor Market:

Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, Micron Technology, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, SK Hynix Inc., NXP, MediaTek, Western Digital, STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Sony, and Analog Devices

The Global Semiconductor Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Semiconductor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Semiconductor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive analysis for all five regions.

