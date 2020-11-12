Instant Full Cream Milk Powder Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Instant Full Cream Milk Powder Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Instant Full Cream Milk Powder market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Instant Full Cream Milk Powder market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Instant Full Cream Milk Powder is made from pure, fresh, homogenized and pasteurized cow’s milk of prime quality. Water has been removed by a special spray process which ensures that all natural food elements are preserved.

Full cream milk powder is produced from pure, natural fresh cow milk. The liquid whole milk is pasteurised, standardised to the required level of milk fat, evaporated into a concentrate, agglomerated, lecithinated and spray dried into a powder form.Applications of full cream milk powder include milk-based beverages, bakery & confectionery, and so on. Among those applications, Milk-based Beverage accounts for the largest market share, which was about 58.87% in 2016.Consumption of full cream milk powder mainly concentrates in Europe. In 2016, the consumption volume of full cream milk powder in the region reached 26.9 K MT, holding 41.87% market share globally. The second consumer is China, with 13.86% share.Global consumption of full cream milk powder increased from 52.6 K MT in 2012 to 64.3 K MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 5.13%. The full cream milk powder industry shows healthy growth in the recent few years, it is estimated that global full cream milk powder industry will continue to keep the trend with an estimated value of 2740.89 million USD in 2022. Besides, the price fluctuations have close relationship with raw materials. Full cream milk powder producers should keep keen on the raw materials market. The worldwide market for Instant Full Cream Milk Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million US$ in 2024, from 2230 million US$ in 2019. Major Classifications are as follows:

26% Type

28% Type

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Milk Based Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery