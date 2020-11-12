Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

An Exhaustive investigation of this “Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.

A lift truck with pneumatic tires is the best choice for rough uneven ground, gravel, and asphalt. Pneumatic tires are made of aggressive treaded rubber. There are two types of pneumatic tires €“ solid pneumatic tire and pneumatic tire.

Camso Solideal

Trelleborg Group

CST

Continental

Chaoyang

Aichi

Hankook

Advance

V.S. INDUSTRY TYRES

TOKAI Solid Tire

Maxam Tire

Mitas

As for the global forklift pneumatic tire industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 52.92% revenue market share in 2015. The Canada giant Camso Solideal, which has 27.99% market share in 2015, is the leader in the forklift pneumatic tire industry. The manufacturers following Camso Solideal are Trelleborg Group and CST, which respectively has 19.15% and 5.62% market share globally. The Chaoyang is the leader of China Mainland forklift pneumatic tire industry. It sells a total of 42.90 million dollar forklift pneumatic tire products in the year of 2015.The downstream industries of forklift pneumatic tire products are factories, stations, ports, airports, distribution center and others. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and logistic industry showing a strong tendency, the consumption increase of forklift pneumatic tire will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the forklift pneumatic tire products will show an optimistic upward trend.Although sales of forklift pneumatic tire products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the forklift pneumatic tire field hastily.The worldwide market for Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Solid Pneumatic Tire

Pneumatic Tire Major Applications are as follows:

Factories

Stations

Ports

Airports

Distribution Centers