Global Sedimentation and Centrifugation Equipments Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

An industrial centrifuge is used for solid or liquid separation. Centrifuges depend on centrifugal force or gravitational force for separation or filtration. Industrial centrifuges can be classified into two types: sedimentation and filtering centrifuges. Sedimentation centrifuges use centrifugal force to separate solids from liquids with different densities. Different types of sedimentation centrifuges include decanter, disk-stack, solid bowl basket, and tubular bowl centrifuges.

The clarifier centrifuge segment accounted for the majority market share during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment's growth is the increasing demand for water and wastewater treatment and the growing scope for treating water for both drinking and wastewater. In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share during 2020 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the market's growth in the region is the increasing population, disposable income, growing energy need, and demands from various industries like wastewater treatment, food processing, and expanding pharmaceuticals, and chemicals industries. Major Classifications are as follows:

Clarifier

Disk Centrifuge

Decanter

Dissolved Air Flotation System

Hydrocyclone

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Power Industry

Water and Wastewater

Mining

Food and Beverages