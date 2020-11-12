Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

Global “Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Various water & wastewater treatment technologies such as disinfection, filtration, desalination, and testing are utilized by industrial processing plants. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of water & wastewater treatment equipment in industrial applications. However, high installation costs, as well as equipment and operational costs, are identified as restraints to the growth of the water & wastewater treatment equipment market.

Key players/manufacturers:

Veolia

Suez

Xylem

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Ge Water

Evoqua Water Technologies

Aquatech International

Ecolab

3M

Scope of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report: This report focuses on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The growth of the desalination segment can be attributed to the increased usage of desalination equipment to purify sea water/salt water as well as wastewater from factories. The scarcity of water resources and deteriorating water quality are major issues in a few emerging countries, such as India and China. As water & wastewater treatment equipment enables the reuse of water resources as well as helps in the purification of water, the demand for water & wastewater treatment equipment is increasing in emerging countries worldwide. The worldwide market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020 Major Classifications are as follows:

Filtration

Disinfection

Desalination

Testing Major Applications are as follows:

Municipal