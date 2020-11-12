Global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

As urbanization and concerns about safety widen, the demand for fire protection equipment is expected to surge. Fire equipment consists of various devices ranging from escape and rescue equipment to firefighting gear and fire extinguishers. Fire extinguisher cabinets, dry hydrants, fire extinguisher alarms, fire hoses, fire probing tools, wheeled fire extinguishers, fire blankets, fire extinguisher brackets, escape ladders, hydrant wrenches, and hydrant valves are some common fire protection equipment.

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Robert Bosch

Siemens

Tyco

Napco Security

Space Age

United Technologies

As urbanization and concerns about safety widen, the demand for fire protection equipment is expected to surge. Fire equipment consists of various devices ranging from escape and rescue equipment to firefighting gear and fire extinguishers. Fire extinguisher cabinets, dry hydrants, fire extinguisher alarms, fire hoses, fire probing tools, wheeled fire extinguishers, fire blankets, fire extinguisher brackets, escape ladders, hydrant wrenches, and hydrant valves are some common fire protection equipment. Growing concerns about safety, implementation of building safety codes, and renovation conducts have been propelling the growth of the global fire protection equipment market. In China, for instance, the Code of Design for Building Fire Protection and Prevention needs to be adhered to. State agencies have developed these standards in collaboration with municipal agencies, designers, and industrial experts. The public security ministry governs these regulations via local fire services. As the industrial sector in emerging economies flourishes, the number of casualties caused by fire accidents have been escalating. Loss of life and property caused by fire accidents is not uncommon. As an attempt to reduce the number of casualties caused by fire accidents worldwide, the installation of fire protection has been increasingly acknowledged. All these factors have stoked the growth of the market.

Fire alarm system

Fire extinguisher Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial

Industrial