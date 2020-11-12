Global Azelaic Acid Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Azelaic Acid Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Azelaic Acid market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Azelaic Acid market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Azelaic Acid Market:
Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.
It is a 9-carbon, straight chain, saturated, dibasic acid mainly produced commercially by the ozone oxidation of oleic acid. It is chemical raw material used in the production of plastics, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, etc.
The research covers the current Azelaic Acid market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Azelaic Acid Market Report:
This report focuses on the Azelaic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In 2016, the global azelaic acid consumption market is led by North America, accounting for 65% of global. China is the second-largest region-wise market, holding about 26% global share.
At present, the major manufacturers of azelaic acid are Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica, BASF, Croda Sipo and Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials. Emery Oleochemicals is the world’s largest commercial producer of azelaic acid, holding 63.94% sales market share in 2016. The present line of EMEROX® azelaic acids is the result of over 60 years of research by Emery Oleochemicals, pioneer in the commercial development of azelaic acid.
Azelaic acid downstream is wide and recently azelaic acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastics, petrochemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Globally, the azelaic acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastics and lubricant, holding about 70% of global azelaic acid consumption. For demand market of azelaic acid, there is also a certain space in the next few years and USA is the largest consumption region.
According to our research and analysis, Emery Oleochemicals is the major leaders in the international market of azelaic acid. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market. The demand of China’s azelaic acid market is mainly from two aspects, one is production of domestic small medium enterprises, and another is relying on imports.
The worldwide market for Azelaic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2023, from 130 million US$ in 2020
Report further studies the market development status and future Azelaic Acid Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Azelaic Acid market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Azelaic Acid in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Azelaic Acid Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Azelaic Acid? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Azelaic Acid Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Azelaic Acid Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Azelaic Acid Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Azelaic Acid Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Azelaic Acid Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Azelaic Acid Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Azelaic Acid Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Azelaic Acid Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Azelaic Acid Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Azelaic Acid Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
Market Overview
1.1 Azelaic Acid Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Azelaic Acid Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Azelaic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Azelaic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Azelaic Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Azelaic Acid Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Azelaic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Azelaic Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Azelaic Acid Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Azelaic Acid Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Azelaic Acid Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Azelaic Acid Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Azelaic Acid Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Azelaic Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Azelaic Acid Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
