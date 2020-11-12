Global Azelaic Acid Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Azelaic Acid Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Azelaic Acid market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Azelaic Acid market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Azelaic acid is a crystalline, opaque-white solid, soluble in hot water, alcohols, diethyl ether, and other polar solvents. The two carboxyl groups of azelaic acid limit its solubility in nonpolar solvents such as naphtha or carbon tetrachloride.

It is a 9-carbon, straight chain, saturated, dibasic acid mainly produced commercially by the ozone oxidation of oleic acid. It is chemical raw material used in the production of plastics, lubricants, electronics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, etc.

Emery Oleochemicals

Matrica SpA

BASF

Croda Sipo

Ninghai Zhonglong

Jiangsu Senxuan

Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials

Shandong Clearwill

Hubei Tuochu Scope of the Azelaic Acid Market Report: This report focuses on the Azelaic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. In 2016, the global azelaic acid consumption market is led by North America, accounting for 65% of global. China is the second-largest region-wise market, holding about 26% global share. At present, the major manufacturers of azelaic acid are Emery Oleochemicals, Matrica, BASF, Croda Sipo and Nantong Hengxing Electronic Materials. Emery Oleochemicals is the world’s largest commercial producer of azelaic acid, holding 63.94% sales market share in 2016. The present line of EMEROX® azelaic acids is the result of over 60 years of research by Emery Oleochemicals, pioneer in the commercial development of azelaic acid. Azelaic acid downstream is wide and recently azelaic acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of plastics, petrochemical, electronics, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Globally, the azelaic acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for plastics and lubricant, holding about 70% of global azelaic acid consumption. For demand market of azelaic acid, there is also a certain space in the next few years and USA is the largest consumption region. According to our research and analysis, Emery Oleochemicals is the major leaders in the international market of azelaic acid. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market. The demand of China’s azelaic acid market is mainly from two aspects, one is production of domestic small medium enterprises, and another is relying on imports. The worldwide market for Azelaic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2023, from 130 million US$ in 2020 Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Azelaic Acid Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Azelaic Acid Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Azelaic Acid market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Plastics

Lubricants

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics