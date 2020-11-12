Maritime Surveillance Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The maritime surveillance involves high-end integrated solutions or software for maritime security & safety and monitoring and other applications. It is a component that comprises multiple radars, cameras, sensors, automated identification system (AIS) receiver/transponders, central control rooms, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing safety awareness for maritime and the rise in trade and freight transport activities through the sea are some of the major factors driving the growth of the maritime surveillance market. Moreover, an increase in enhanced security concerns and a rapid increase in international trade by sea is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Elbit Systems Ltd.

2. FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD

3. Indra Sistemas, S.A.

4. Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace

5. Raytheon Technologies.

6. Saab AB

7. SRT Marine Systems plc

8. TERMA

9. Thales Group

10. TOKYO KEIKI INC

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Maritime Surveillance market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Maritime Surveillance market segments and regions.

The research on the Maritime Surveillance market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Maritime Surveillance market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Maritime Surveillance market.

Maritime Surveillance Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

