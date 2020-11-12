Plastic Protective Packaging Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2018-2028

As per a report Market-research, the Plastic Protective Packaging economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Accurate representation of this estimated expansion of this International Plastic Protective Packaging marketplace throughout the prediction phase

Berry Global Group plans to acquire RPC Group for approximately US$ 6.5 billion, including refinancing RPC’s net debt. It plans to create a global plastic and recycled packaging product franchise through this acquisition.

Smurfit Kappa Group has acquired Balkanpack with an aim to expand its business in Bulgaria. Smurfit Kappa also plans to take over Vitavel, also a Bulgarian manufacturer.

Sealed Air Corporation has entered into an agreement with Kuraray America, Inc. to offer Plantic, a plant-based food packaging in the US, Mexico, and Sealed Air Corporation’s planned investment of US$24 million is underway and the production is likely to start by Q2/2020.

Key players operating in the plastic protective packaging market include Berry Global Group, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Kureha Corporation, PREMIUMPACK GmbH, Flexopack S.A., Schur Flexibles Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg, Kuplast Matejka Kumar S.P., and Buergofol GmbH.

Stretch Wrap to Find Widespread Adoption in Protective Packaging across Industries

Stretch wraps have gained high palpability as an effective packaging solution in recent years, with demand attributed to growth in palletizing and shipping activities, in line with rising purchasing power of consumers and retail activities. Improvement in resin strength and machinery technology used in stretch wrap manufacturing is also likely to expand the application range of stretch wraps in the upcoming years. Multi-layer stretch wraps and films are also gaining popularity across various industries due to the high-strength and customization potential.

The report on the plastic protective packaging market offers actionable and valuable insights along with in-depth analysis backed by the extensive research methodology. The key insights on the plastic protective packaging market are offered with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Interviews and discussions with industry and market experts formed as the part of primary research methodology. While journals, press releases, company annual reports, and other valid data sources in the plastic protective packaging market were used to gain information and data on the plastic protective packaging market.

Information obtained through both primary and secondary research was used to draw conclusions in the plastic protective packaging market. The research methodology also helped in eliminating misleading information and offering correct and accurate information on the plastic protective packaging market. 2017 has been taken as the base year to offer a forecast on the plastic protective packaging market for the period from 2018 to 2028. The market report on the plastic protective packaging market is an authentic dataset for market players and readers to plan business strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the plastic protective packaging market.

