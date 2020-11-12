Thermal Camera Market Size and Share Status in 2020, Emerging Trends, Business Growth, Development strategy and Industry forecast to 2027

The global thermal camera market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Thermal Camera Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Handheld, Mounted, and Scopes and Goggles), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Application (Monitoring and Inspection, Security and Surveillance, Detection and Measurement, Search and Rescue Operations), By End-use (Military and Defense, Industrial, Commercial, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Residential, Automotive) and Regional Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other thermal camera market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Companies Profiled in this Thermal camera market Report:

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

Sierra-Olympic Systems, Inc.

SATIR

New Imaging Technologies (NIT)

Leonardo S.p.A.

InView Technology Corporation

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Synectics plc

Seek Thermal

Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc.

Lynred

IRCameras LLC

InfraTec GmbH Infrarotsensorik und Messtechnik

Axis Communications AB

The report states that the value of the market stood at USD 1,888.5 million in 2019. The report also offers the following:

In-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 outbreak on this market;

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and opportunities;

Detailed study of all the market segments;

Careful examination of the regional prospects and competitive landscape shaping market growth.

Market Driver

Rising Adoption of Thermal Imaging Technology in Automotive Sector to Boost the Market

One of the factors gaining prominence in boosting the thermal camera market growth is the rising uptake of these devices for performing automotive diagnostics. With increasing complexity and advancements in automotive technologies, efficient detection of vehicular problems is becoming a dire requirement in this sector. Thermal imaging tools can serve this purpose. For example, if an electrical component in the car is not functioning properly and if it is concealed by overlaying wires and sheaths, thermal cameras can quickly pinpoint the location of the problem, enabling the technician to fix it accurately and in a time-bound manner. Further, these cameras can highlight excessive friction in certain components, which can cause them to wear out faster than they should. These, and many other uses of thermal imaging technology in the automotive sector, are fueling the product demand.

Regional Analysis for Thermal Camera Market :

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Thermal Camera Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Thermal Camera Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Thermal Camera Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

