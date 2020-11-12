Smart Helmet market Size and Share Status in 2020, Emerging Trends, Business Growth, Development strategy and Industry forecast to 2027

The global smart helmet market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Smart Helmet Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Full-face, Open-face, Half-head), By Technology (Integrated Communication System, Integrated Video Camera, Contactless Temperature Measurement, Bluetooth Connectivity, Signal Indicator and Brake Function, and Others), By End-user (Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Construction), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other smart helmet market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report:

360fly, Inc. (Canonsburg, United States)

LUMOS HELMET (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

JARVISH INC. (Taipei, Taiwan)

LIVALL (Shenzhen, China)

DAQRI (California, United States)

Co., Ltd. (Gyeonggi-do, Korea)

TORC HELMETS (California, United States)

BELL SPORTS INC. (Illinois , United States)

Forcite Helmet Systems (Sydney, Australia)

Sena Technologies, Inc. (California, United States)

Market Driver

Rising Number of Road Traffic Tragedies to Propel the Market

Rapid urbanization and poor traffic management are two of the most pronounced factors contributing to the growing number of road fatalities worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic accidents kill around 1.35 million people and cause temporary or permanent injuries in 20-50 million people every year. Moreover, majority of the road deaths reported globally are among motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians, the WHO highlights in its report. Smart helmets offer higher safety quotient for two-wheeler riders as these devices are incorporated with advanced tools that make cyclists and motorcyclists more conspicuous on the road as well as enhance their awareness levels of the surrounding traffic. For instance, Livall’s Bling BH60 helmets have LED strips preinstalled in them, which can be controlled from the handlebars of cycles, making riders more visible on the road.

Regional Analysis for Smart Helmet market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Smart Helmet market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Smart Helmet market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Smart Helmet market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

