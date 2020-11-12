Base Station Antenna Market Size and Share Status in 2020, Emerging Trends, Business Growth, Development strategy and Industry forecast to 2027

The global base station antenna market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Base Station Antenna Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Omni Antenna, Sector Antenna, Dipole Antenna, Multibeam Antenna, Small Cell, and Others), By Technology (3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), By Application (Mobile Communication, Intelligent Transport, Industrial IoT, Smart City, Military and Defense, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other base station antenna market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The report states that the global market value was at USD 5.68 billion in 2019 and offers the following:

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers, trends, segments, and restraints;

In-depth examination of the regional prospects and opportunities in the market;

Precise computation of the relevant market values and figures; and

Detailed assessment of the leading players’ profiles and strategies.

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

roSoft Technology (California, United States)

Laird Connectivity (Akron, United States)

Amphenol Procom (UK)

Fiber Home (China)

Comba Telecom (China)

Guangdong Kenbotong (China)

Ace Technologies Corporation (South Korea)

Nokia Network (Espoo, Finland)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (KATHREIN-Werke) (Germany)

Tongyu Communication (China)

PCTEL, Inc. (Illinois, United States)

Panorama Antennas (Wandsworth, London)

Sinclair Technologies (Aurora, Canada)

Rosenberger (Fridolfing, Germany)

Cobham Antenna Systems (Wimborne Minster, United Kingdom)

MOBI Antenna Technologies(China)

Guangdong Shenglu (China)

Procom (Denmark)

RFS (Germany)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Baylin Technologies (Markham, Canada)

Delays in 5G Rollouts amid COVID-19 to Hamper Market Growth

The base station antenna market growth is expected to suffer a setback as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced 5G providers to postpone their rollout plans in 2020. For example, in May 2020, Rakuten Inc., a Japanese electronic commerce company, announced that the launch of its 5G services will be delayed by three months as its vendors in India were unable to test the technology owing to the nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, in Europe, 5G spectrum auctions were delayed in several countries including France, Austria, Poland, and Spain. Huawei, one of the biggest players in the 5G market, had already announced that the deployment of its 5G services in Europe will be stalled because of the coronavirus. In the US, ATandT experienced huge logistical challenges in rolling out 5G services in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented disruptions and downturns created by the coronavirus in the telecom industry will, therefore, limit the adoption of base station antennas.

Regional Analysis for Base Station Antenna Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Base Station Antenna Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Base Station Antenna Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Base Station Antenna Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

