Off-road Tires Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2020-2027 Apollo Tyres Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

The swift adoption of ATV & UTV in various commercial and personal applications results in the increase in these vehicle productions, which fueling the growth off-road tires market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices may restraint the off-road tires market growth over the forecast period. Further, rising AWD/4WD vehicles and off-road trailing activities coupled with the improving economic conditions and growing recreational spending are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the off-road tires market growth in the upcoming years.

Leading Off-road Tires Market Players:

Apollo Tyres Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Hankook Tire & Technology Group, Michelin, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Toyo Tire Corporation, Yokohama Tire Corporation

Off-road tires are a type of tires that use deep tread to provide more traction on unpaved surfaces such as loose dirt, sand, mud, and gravel. The growing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the government subsidies on agriculture equipment and increasing farm mechanization, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the off-road tires market. Moreover, proliferating construction and mining sectors in emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, and others are expected to propel the off-road tires market growth.

The “Global Off-road Tires Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the off-road tires industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview off-road tires market with detailed market segmentation as tire height, distribution channel, application, and geography. The global off-road tires market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading off-road tires market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the off-road tires market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Off-road tires market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The off-road tires market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

