Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents Market worth Observing Strong Growth by 2027 Biocon, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Intas Pharmaceuticals

A rapid increase in the number of patients suffering from anemic condition induced due to cancer, HIV, ESRD treatment expected to trigger the global erythropoiesis-stimulating agent market. Recombinant erythropoietin is the primary drug for the treatment of renal anemia and tumor-related anemia. With the significant increase in the global population, changes in age and epidemiological trends have significantly increased the incidence of chronic kidney disease worldwide along with upsurge in the number of cancer patients and the incidence of tumor-related anemia. The World Health Organization expects new global developments over the next 20 years. The number of cancer cases will increase by 70%, from 14 million in 2012 to 18.1 million in 2018 and 24 million in 2035.

Leading Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents Market Players:

Biocon, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Biosidus, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Pfizer, and Ranbaxy Laboratories

The global Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents Market projected to grow with a CAGR 10.3% during the predicted period 2019-2027, on account of rising demand for efficient drugs to control the effects of impaired production of the molecule erythropoietin. Additionally, the global incidence of chronic kidney disease has increased dramatically, and chronic kidney disease has become a public health problem in the world. The rapidly growing demand for Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents due to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease and cancer and increasing demand for cheaper erythropoietin drugs leads to robust the global erythropoiesis-stimulating agent market in the future timeline. According to WHO 2015 study estimated that 1.2 million people died from kidney failure, an increase of 32% since 2005. Additionally, each year, around 1.7 million people die from acute kidney injury.

Based on Product Type, the global Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents Market categorized into Epoetin Alfa, Epoetin Beta, Darbepoetin Alfa, Epoetin-Theta, and Others (Epoetin-Zeta, Epoetin-Omega, Epoetin-Lambda, Epoetin-Delta). The Epoetin Alfa segment expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, 2019-2027 as a greater number of products are approved for prescription in this segment as compared to anemia caused by renal disorders. Darbepoetin Alfa will drive by its application for patients on kidney dialysis or those not on dialysis. Darbepoetin alfa used to treat severe cancer affected anemia patients.

