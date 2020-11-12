Energy Protein Bars Market Competitive Analysis 2020-2027 And Key Players Kellogg Company, General Mills, Mars, The Whitewave Foods Company

Energy Proteins Bars are popular snacks among the sportsperson and athletes as they require energy, carbohydrates, proteins, and various other nutrients needed at the time of performance in the field. Thus, it is a durable and convenient snack that provides balanced nutrition to the person without any hassle of cooking. With a variety of flavors available in the market, it makes munching of protein bars interesting.

Leading Energy Protein Bars Market Players:

Kellogg Company, General Mills Inc., Mars Inc., The Whitewave Foods Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, Small Planet Foods Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Quest Nutrition LLC, Musclepharm, The Balance Bar Company, Quest Nutrition LLC and Other are the key players in the global energy protein bars Market

The global Energy Protein Bars market expected to grow with a substantial rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Due to the changing consumer lifestyle towards healthy eating, which provides convenience, durability, balanced nutrition, and protein required by the body, no trouble cooking, and a variety of flavors. Additionally, the growing adoption of protein bars in developed nations due to the increasing disposable of the consumers, which leads to serious care for their healthy lifestyle and diet.

Based on the Product, the global energy protein bar market segmented into sports nutrition bars, gluten-free protein bars, vegetarian protein bars, and others. The sports nutrition bar captured the highest market share in 2019 as it consists of the appropriate amount of nutrients required by the athletes instantly during their matches. Thus, the demand for sports nutrition bars will simultaneously increase the energy protein bars market in the forecast period. Additionally, sports nutrition bars needed by athletes and enthusiasts for a balanced nutrition diet.

