The Incredible Growth of Smart Helmet Market by Top Key Vendors Like Nand Logic Corp., LifeBEAM Technologies, 360fly, FUSAR Technologies, Forcite Helmet System

The global smart helmet market expected to grow with a significant rate over the forecast period, 2020-2027. Due to the increasing demand for smart helmets in automation, construction, and industrial purposes, which provide heightened security protection from a fatal accident on roads and construction sites. Additionally, the growing adoption of the smart helmet in developed nations, and the surge in demand for safety and protection against accidents of cyclists, motorcyclists, and workers working on constructional sites across the globe will accelerate the growth of the global smart helmet market.

Leading Smart Helmet Market Players:

Nand Logic Corp., LifeBEAM Technologies Ltd., 360fly Inc., FUSAR Technologies Inc., Forcite Helmet System Pvt. Ltd., DAQRI LLC, Sena Technologies Inc., JARVISH Inc., Jager HelmX Smart Helmets, BABAALI

Smart helmets are manufacture by advanced carbon fiber and fiberglass technology, light in weight, and provide thin layers in a helmet, which becomes hard when the user hits the ground and thus, provides safety from a head injury. Adoption of smart helmets will increase the demand due to 360-degree full view wireless camera fitted on the helmet allowing full view of the surrounding.

Based on the product, the global smart helmet market bifurcated into the full-face helmet and half Face helmet. The full-face helmet expected to lead the market, due to its benefits such as embedded master control design, open speaker sound, and stable stereo sound, one-touch answer facility helps in attracting the consumers looking for a safer mountain trekking and any other sports.

