Torpedo Market to Reach $1165.9 Million by 2027; Technological Advances have Given the Platform for Start-ups across the Global

The Global Torpedo Market Size is projected to reach USD 1165.9 million by the end of 2027. The technological intervention has played a massive role in the growth of the market in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Torpedo Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Weight (Heavyweight Torpedoes, and Lightweight Torpedoes), By Launch Platform (Air-launched, Surface-Launched, and Underwater-Launched), By Propulsion (Electric Propulsion, and Convectional Propulsion) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/torpedo-market-101571

The market was worth USD 838.0 million and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

A torpedo is a military weapon system that is mostly used in naval warfare. It is used as a mode of explosive and defense in cases of war attacks. The entire torpedo unit consists of a guided system, propulsion system, and explosives. The shape of the torpedo is such that it caters to travelling long distances at a rapid pace. Recent advances in this product have allowed flexible applications, including control of depth and direction through preset plans. The massive investments in the research and development of torpedo are consequential to the increasing Military conflicts across the world. The growing military budget allocation will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market in the coming years. The increasing number of company collaborations will provide impetus to the growth of the market.

An Outline of the Global Landscape:-

Analysing the size of the Global Alcohol Market on the basis of value and volume.

Technological Advancement and product developments.

Deeply profiling future prospects and historical data base by complete industry research.

Worldwide manufacturing analysis and supply chain.

Extensive analysis of the market emerging trends and technology assessment.

Company Collaborations are an Increasing Trend Among Major Businesses

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. According to the increasing demand for defense organizations are looking to enter into long-term contracts with manufacturers in the torpedo market. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. In June 2019, Bharat Dynamics Limited announced that it has signed a new contract with Indian Navy. The contract is said to be worth a whopping USD 169.8 million. Through this contact, the company will work towards developing a new heavyweight torpedo. The ‘Varunastra’ will be used by the Indian Navy for advanced naval operations. Increasing number of search company collaborations will have a massive impact on the growth of the global torpedoes market in the coming years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/torpedo-market-101571

List of companies profiled in the report:

ASELSAN AS (Ankara, Turkey)

Atlas Elektronik GmbH (Bremen, Germany)

BAE Systems PLC (Farnborough, the U.K.)

Bharat Dynamics Limited (India)

Honeywell International Inc.(Charlotte, the U.S.)

Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Bethesda, the U.S.)

Naval Group (Paris, France)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (Falls Church, the U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (Farmington, the U.S.)

Rosoboronexport (Moscow, Russia)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Sechan Electronics Inc. (Pennsylvania, the U.S.)

Other Players

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/torpedo-market-101571/

Industry Developments:

July 2020 –Raytheon Technologies Corporation announced that it has aged a contract from the US Navy. The contract is said to be worth USD 88 million and is aimed at modifying MK54 lightweight torpedoes with new spare components to make it more efficient to track and attack underwater targets

Have a Look at Related News:

https://www.fox34.com/story/42622235/dyes-and-pigments-market-share-analysis-growth-insights-size-global-demand-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.wrcbtv.com/story/42622235/dyes-and-pigments-market-share-analysis-growth-insights-size-global-demand-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.erienewsnow.com/story/42622235/dyes-and-pigments-market-share-analysis-growth-insights-size-global-demand-and-forecast-to-2027



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]