Subsea Power Grid Systems Market 2020 Research and Developments FMC Technologies, ABB, General Electric Co., Aker Solutions ASA, Cameron International

The global Subsea Power Grid Systems market projected to propagate with a substantial rate over the forecast period, 2020-2027, due to the growing demand for subsea power grid systems in transmitting the power for offshore areas. With the continuous breakthrough of technology and the development of new products, the global subsea power grid system market will usher tremendous growth in the next decade. The subsea power grid system includes subsea switchgear, subsea transformer, a subsea variable speed drive (VSD), a subsea plug-in connector, and a set of fairly reliable remote control and monitoring systems. The monitoring system has a cloud-based user dashboard and data analysis functions.

Leading Subsea Power Grid Systems Market Players:

FMC Technologies Inc., ABB Ltd, General Electric Co., Aker Solutions ASA, Cameron International Corp, and Siemens AG

The surge in demand for subsea power distribution systems in the subsea oilfield development project will accelerate the global subsea power grid system in the future timeline. Moreover, the depletion of conventional fossil fuel reserves has led to increasing oil & gas exploration activities in deep waters across the globe, which results in the growth of global subsea power grid systems in the upcoming periods. Furthermore, the growing demand for technologically advanced equipment, which is utilized for oil & gas exploration, and energy demand from emerging economies, will trigger the global subsea power grid system in the next few years. Additionally, emerging technologies need to explore extensively to fulfil primary energy demand, which has increased offshore exploration activities. The depleted reserves require higher amounts of energy for pumping and compression pressure. The installation of subsea power grid systems results in reduced emissions and increased efficiency. These factors expected to drive the subsea power grid market.

Based on components, the global subsea power grid systems market categorized into cables, variable speed drives, transformers, switchgear, and others. The cables segment estimated to dominate the market owing to its low maintenance cost, longer life span coupled with minimal transmission losses. The variable speed drives will boom by its high fault-tolerance, with multiple topologies and built-in redundant components designed for subsea operations.

