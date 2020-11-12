Yard Trucks Market Report 2020: Evaluating Key Vendors, Emergent Opportunities and Growth Prospects till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Yard Trucks:

Major manufactures of Yard Trucks Industry:

Kalmar

Terberg

MOL CY

Capacity Trucks

AUTOCAR

MAFI

TICO Tractors

Faw Jiefang Automotive

Sinotruk

Hualing Xingma Automobile

Dongfeng Trucks

Saic-iveco Hongyan Commercial Vehicle

C&C Trucks

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Diesel

Electric

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Warehouse

Distribution Centres

Intermodal

Ports

Rail Terminals

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Yard Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.