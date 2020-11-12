Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Report includes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

Categories
Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Report

Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables

Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Summary:

Solid phase extraction SPE is the sample preparation process. It refers to compounds that are dissolved or suspended in a liquid mixture are separated from other compounds in the mixture according to their physical and chemical properties. In the process, generally, solid phase extraction consumables refer to the extraction cartridge (including the filler), disk and 96 well plate etc. And extraction cartridge is the most widely used in solid phase extraction SPE.

Scope of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Report:

  • Global consume about 79 M Unit of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables in 2016, and the Revenue about 238 Million USD. The growth rate of this industry is about 5.42% in past 5 years.
  • USAis the largest consumption market of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables, with a sales market share over 31%. China is the fast growth market in recent years with a growth rate at 7.8%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific is the most import player in the industry which has cooperation with lots of downstream company. And in 2016 it sales about 12M Units witch occupy 15% of the market share. The Revenue is about 39 M USD.
  • The worldwide market for Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 330 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Merck
  • Waters
  • 3M
  • PerkinElmer
  • S*Pure Pte Ltd
  • Avantor Performance Materials
  • UCT
  • GL Sciences
  • Biotage
  • Restek Corporation
  • Tecan SP
  • Anpel
  • Orochem Technologies.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • SPE Cartridge
  • SPE Disk
  • Others

    Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Pharmacy
  • Academia
  • Hospital & Clinical
  • Environment
  • Drug Testing
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables

    1.2 Classification of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables by Types

    1.2.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Consumables Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

