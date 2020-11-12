Intraoperative MRI Market Report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Scope of Intraoperative MRI Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Intraoperative MRI developed slowly, because of the high technology and expensive price. In 2015, the actual production is about 26 units.

The global average price of Intraoperative MRI is very expensive; in 2011 the sales price is about 2.67 M USD/Unit, and in 2015 the price is 2.69 M USD/Unit. With the situation of technology, prices won’t decrease significantly during the next several years.

Market is highly concentrated. GE, Siemens, Phillips, Medtronic, Hitachi are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. There are high technical barriers for the new entrants.

The worldwide market for Intraoperative MRI is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 78 million US$ in 2024, from 66 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Intraoperative MRI Introduction: Intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) refers to an operating room configuration that enables surgeons to image the patient via an MRI scanner while the patient is undergoing surgery, particularly brain surgery. iMRI reduces the risk of damaging critical parts of the brain and helps confirm that the surgery was successful or if additional resection is needed before the patient's head is closed and the surgery completed.

