LED Grow Lights Market Report: Key Leading Countries, New Product Offerings, Geographic Presence Analysis and Forecast 2024

LED Grow Lights

The Global LED Grow Lights Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the LED Grow Lights market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About LED Grow Lights:

LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

Major manufactures of LED Grow Lights Industry:

  • Philips
  • Osram
  • General Electric
  • Easy Agricultural
  • Illumitex
  • Fionia Lighting
  • Lumigrow
  • Kind LED Grow Lights
  • California LightWorks
  • Spectrum King Grow Lights
  • Valoya
  • Weshine
  • Apollo Horticulture
  • Kessil
  • Cidly
  • Heliospectra AB
  • LEDHYDROPONICS
  • Ohmax Optoelectronic
  • Zhicheng

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • High Power (≥300W)
  • Low Power (＜300W)

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Commercial Greenhouses
  • Indoor Grow Facilities
  • Research Applications

    Scope of the Report:

  • First, as for the LED Grow Lights industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 31.98% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 14.29% market share in 2015 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Osram and General Electric which respectively has 7.20% and 4.75% market share in 2015. Second, the global consumption of LED Grow Lights products rises up from about 184.90 K units in 2011 to about 2022.75 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 61.36%. Third, China is the largest production region for LED Grow Lights witch production about 33.60% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption region of LED Grow Lights witch consumption about 34.55%. North America is the second consumption about 29.33% in 2015.Finally, we believe LED Grow Lights industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of LED Grow Lights will be optimism.
  • This is the end of LED Grow Lights report.The worldwide market for LED Grow Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2024, from 780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

