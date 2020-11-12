Automotive seat heater Market Report 2020 | Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Automotive seat heater Summary:

Automotive seat heater is installed in the automotive seat and can produce heat when energizing. It is composed of heater chip, wiring harness, integrated temperature control module, switches and insurance. The heater chip is usually made of carbon fiber, composite fiber or resistance wire.

Demand for Automotive Seat Heater has mainly been driven by people's increasing demand for a comfortable style of life, etc. National policies are the main growth catalysts for the market.The major consumption regions of Automotive Seat Heater are United States, Europe, Japan and China, which accounting for about 90 % of sales market share in total. Europe is the largest sales region (sales share 38.70% in 2016). Automotive seat heater is mainly produced by Gentherm and Kongsberg, and these two companies occupied about 80% market share by revenue in 2016.Automotive seat heater can be divided into carbon fiber heater and composite fiber heater. In OEMs market, carbon fiber heater is almost replaced by composite fiber heater, for the process of carbon fiber heater is more complicated.Although sales of automotive seat heater brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automotive seat heater field hastily.The worldwide market for Automotive seat heater is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Gentherm

Kongsberg

I.G.Bauerhin

Panasonic

ACTIVline

Check Corporation

Champion

Seat Comfort Systems

Tachibana

Goldern Time

Hxbest

SET Electronics

Hengfei Electronic

Firsten

Sincer

Langech. Segmentation Analysis: Automotive seat heater Market Segment by Type, covers:

Composite Metal Heater

Carbon Fiber Heater Automotive seat heater Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Normal Car

SUV