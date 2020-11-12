Categories
Automotive seat heater Market Report 2020 | Profound Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Automotive seat heater

Global Automotive seat heater Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Automotive seat heater Summary:

Automotive seat heater is installed in the automotive seat and can produce heat when energizing. It is composed of heater chip, wiring harness, integrated temperature control module, switches and insurance. The heater chip is usually made of carbon fiber, composite fiber or resistance wire.

Scope of Automotive seat heater Report:

  • Demand for Automotive Seat Heater has mainly been driven by people’s increasing demand for a comfortable style of life, etc. National policies are the main growth catalysts for the market.The major consumption regions of Automotive Seat Heater are United States, Europe, Japan and China, which accounting for about 90 % of sales market share in total. Europe is the largest sales region (sales share 38.70% in 2016). Automotive seat heater is mainly produced by Gentherm and Kongsberg, and these two companies occupied about 80% market share by revenue in 2016.Automotive seat heater can be divided into carbon fiber heater and composite fiber heater. In OEMs market, carbon fiber heater is almost replaced by composite fiber heater, for the process of carbon fiber heater is more complicated.Although sales of automotive seat heater brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the automotive seat heater field hastily.The worldwide market for Automotive seat heater is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2024, from 520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Automotive seat heater Market:

  • Gentherm
  • Kongsberg
  • I.G.Bauerhin
  • Panasonic
  • ACTIVline
  • Check Corporation
  • Champion
  • Seat Comfort Systems
  • Tachibana
  • Goldern Time
  • Hxbest
  • SET Electronics
  • Hengfei Electronic
  • Firsten
  • Sincer
  • Langech.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Automotive seat heater Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Composite Metal Heater
  • Carbon Fiber Heater

    Automotive seat heater Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Normal Car
  • SUV
  • MPV

    Detailed TOC of Global Automotive seat heater Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Automotive seat heater Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive seat heater

    1.2 Classification of Automotive seat heater by Types

    1.2.1 Global Automotive seat heater Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Automotive seat heater Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Automotive seat heater Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Automotive seat heater Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Automotive seat heater Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Automotive seat heater Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Automotive seat heater Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Automotive seat heater Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Automotive seat heater Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Automotive seat heater Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Automotive seat heater Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Automotive seat heater (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Automotive seat heater Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Automotive seat heater Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Automotive seat heater Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Automotive seat heater Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Automotive seat heater Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Automotive seat heater Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Automotive seat heater Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Automotive seat heater Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Automotive seat heater Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Automotive seat heater Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Automotive seat heater Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Automotive seat heater Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive seat heater Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Automotive seat heater Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive seat heater Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

