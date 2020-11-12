Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market 2020-2024: Key Vendor Landscape by Regional Output, Demand By Countries & Future Growth

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire is a cold drawn, heat treated wire. The process of tempering increases the strength and hardness of the wire without making the wire more brittle. Tempering makes oil tempered wire perfect for springs and wire forms.This oil tempered wire have excellent properties as spring material, and is used as various springs for the automobile such as the valve springs of the engine, the clutch springs, the transmission springs, and the suspension springs.

Suzuki Garphyttan

Kiswire

KOBELCO

POSCO

NETUREN

BAOSTEEL

Shanghai NETUREN

Zhengzhou Sinosteel

Bekaert

Haina Special Steel

Sugita

Sumitomo (SEI)

Jiangsu Shenwang

Jiangsu Jinji

American Spring Wire

Tianjin Kay Jill

Suncall

Hunan Shuangwei

Tianjin Dihua

PENGG AUSTRIA

Nanjing Soochow

Shinko Wire

Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Fatigue Wire

High Fatigue Wire

Medium Fatigue Wire

Medium Fatigue Wire

Other Wire

Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Valve Spring

Suspension Spring

Suspension Spring

Other Spring

Scope of Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wires Report:

Now, Asia-Pacific is becoming the motivation of the world economy, so more attention will be paid to this area. Also, the automotive industry is developing with the growth rate of round 5%, we have the confidence that Automotive Oil Tempered Spring Steel Wire industry will constantly be a good choice for investors.