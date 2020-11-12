Automotive Liftgate Market Report 2020: Current Trade Leaders, Revenue Metrics and Future Roadmap 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Automotive Liftgate Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Automotive Liftgate Summary:

A power tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car’s tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest production region, the Europe occupies about 52% of the market share in 2016, the second largest region is North America, North America occupies about 27% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 15% market share; the largest company is brose, it occupies about 53% of the market share, the second largest company is Huf.

The largest consumption region is Europe, it occupies about 59% market share, the second largest region is the North America, it occupies about 18% market share, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate.

In the last five years, the power Liftgate has great consumption growth rate, it can be divided into two types Conventional Power Liftgate, Hands-free Power Liftgate; the Conventional Power Liftgate occupies about 60% market share in 2016, in the application region, it mainly used in the SUV, it occupies about 67% market share in 2016; In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate, China will also have a higher growth rate, the permeability will also increase, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.

The worldwide market for Automotive Liftgate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Major Players playing dynamic role in Automotive Liftgate Market:

Brose

Huf

Magna

HI-LEX

Aisin

STRATTEC Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Conventional Power Liftgate

Hands-free Power Liftgate Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

SUV

Sedan