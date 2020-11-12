Emerging Manual Resuscitator Market Research Report 2020: Concentration Rate and forecast

Categories
Emerging Manual Resuscitator Market Research Report 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Manual Resuscitator

Global Manual Resuscitator Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume.

Manual Resuscitator Summary:

Manual resuscitator is a hand-held device commonly used to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients who are not breathing or not breathing adequately. The device is a required part of resuscitation kits for trained professionals in out-of-hospital settings (such as ambulance crews) and is also frequently used in hospitals as part of standard equipment found on a crash cart, in emergency rooms or other critical care settings.

Scope of Manual Resuscitator Report:

  • North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 28.7% in 2017. The demand for resuscitators in North America is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing cases of cardiac arrest and neonatal ventillation.
  • The worldwide market for Manual Resuscitator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Manual Resuscitator Market:

  • Vyaire Medical
  • Smiths Medical
  • Ambu
  • Laerdal Medical
  • Medline
  • Medtronic
  • Teleflex
  • Mercury Medical
  • Weinmann Emergency
  • Allied Healthcare Products
  • Me.Ber
  • HUM
  • Besmed
  • Marshall Products.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Manual Resuscitator Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Self-inflating Resuscitator
  • Flow-inflating Resuscitator

    Manual Resuscitator Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Other

