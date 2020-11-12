Categories
PET Preforms Market Chain Analysis, Concentration Rate of Raw Materials and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

PET Preforms

Global PET Preforms Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

PET Preforms Summary:

PET preforms are pre-production tubes made from PET resin that are used in an SBM machine to produce the final PET bottle.

Scope of PET Preforms Report:

  • The technical barriers of PET preforms are relatively low, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as RETAL, Plastipak, Alpla, Hon Chuan Group, Resilux NV, Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise, La Seda de Barcelona, Amraz Group, Zijiang Enterprise, and SGT. And their plants mainly distribute in Europe and Asia. Asia is the largest producer, more than 40% production share, followed by Europe with about 24% production share in 2015. PET preforms have a wide range of applications. PET preforms are blown into bottles by preforms enterprises or by the customer, and then filled with water, soft drinks, edible oils, ketchup, detergents, milk, beer, wine, fruit juices, etc. With the increasing of global population and dispensable income, growing demand for consumer goods has driven the growth of global PET preforms market. The demand for PET preforms is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. PET preforms industry will usher in a stable growth space. In the past few years, the price of PET preforms has sharply decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of PET preforms. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in PET preforms industry will become more intense.The worldwide market for PET Preforms is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 17100 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in PET Preforms Market:

  • RETAL
  • Plastipak
  • Hon Chuan Group
  • Resilux NV
  • Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise
  • Amcor
  • PET-Verpackungen GmbH Deutschland
  • Zijiang Enterprise
  • SGT
  • Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic
  • Gatronova
  • Alpla
  • Koksan
  • Eskapet
  • INTERGULF – EMPOL
  • Esterform
  • Manjushree
  • Indorama Ventures Public Company
  • GTX HANEX Plastic
  • Ultrapak
  • Nuovaplast
  • Sunrise
  • Putoksnis
  • Logoplaste
  • Caiba
  • ETALON
  • SNJ Synthetics
  • EcoPack
  • Yaobang
  • Ahimsa Industri.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    PET Preforms Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms
  • Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

    PET Preforms Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Carbonated drinks
  • Water
  • Other drinks
  • Edible oils
  • Food
  • Non-food

