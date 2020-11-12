Meat Alternatives Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Meat Alternatives:

Meat alternatives also called a meat analogue, meat substitute, mock meat, faux meat, imitation meat, or (where applicable) vegetarian meat or vegan meat. It is a meatless food that has approximately the same taste, appearance, and texture of a related food made from meat, poultry, fish or shellfish. Its nutritional value is, in general, approximately equal to (or sometimes greater than) that of the related food, including essential vitamin B-12. Its name often indicates the meat to which it is an alternative, and the label must indicate clearly that it is a meatless product. Many analogues are soy-based (tofu, tempeh) or gluten-based.

Major manufactures of Meat Alternatives Industry:

Kellogg’s

Pinnacle Foods

White Wave

Tofurky

Hain Celestial Group

Beyond Meat

Boca Foods

Phoney Baloneys

LightLife Foods

Amy’s Kitchen To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Meat Alternatives Market Market Segment by Type, covers:

Soybean

Tempeh

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian Scope of the Report:

Thera are many meat alternatives manufactures in USA, the USA meat alternatives market will reach about 641.18 K MT in 2015 from 469.85 K MT in 2010. The average growth is about 6.42% in 2010-2015. Meat alternatives production main focus on West America, it took about 31.33% of USA total market in 2014, followed is the Midwest America, about 29.39%, all region of USA growth rate keep in about 6.42%. Kellogg’s, Pinnacle Foods, White Wave and Tofurky are leading manufacturer in USA, the total meat alternatives production occupies above 36.32% market share. There meat alternatives product content powder and solution, production adequate, they can satisfy UAS market demand.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the USA recovery trend is clear, meat alternatives retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of meat alternatives brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the meat alternatives field.