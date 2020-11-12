Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Influencing Factors, Analysis, Industrial Cost, Application and Specification, Price and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket is the component in the automotive engine, between the surface of the cylinder head and the exhaust manifold. The exhaust manifold takes the burned exhaust gases from the engine’s cylinders and ejects the gas through the exhaust system and out through the car’s tail pipe. An exhaust manifold gasket seals the connection between the manifold and cylinder head. This prevents exhaust leakage out of the connection and also ensures that all exhaust gas will flow through the catalytic converter for treatment.

Global automotive valve industry is highly concentrated and the top three manufacturers control over 31.74% of the global market share. Federal-Mogul is the largest manufacturer in the global exhaust manifold gasket market, with a market share of 12.77% in 2015, followed by Dana and Elring which have the market share of 10.42% and 8.55% in 2015 respectively. In China, automotive OEM market for exhaust manifold gaskets is also controlled by those big three players with their joint ventures with local auto parts manufacturers.

China remains the largest market for automotive exhaust manifold gaskets production, with a market share of 21.34%, followed by Europe and USA. Chinese vehicle production market share is over 26% of the global vehicle market in 2015, which drives the demand of exhaust manifold gaskets in China.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic valve enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share. And along with the automotive industry, the supplier chain is rather closed, so new companies have a long way to go to overcome the industry barrier.

The worldwide market for Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Federal Mogul

Dana

Elring

Sanwa

Ishikawa Gasket

NISSHIN STEEL

Flow Dry

BG Automotive

Cometic

Edelbrock

Beck Arnley

Federal Mogul (China)

Dana (China)

Elring (China)

Sanwa Packing

Ishikawa Gasket (China)

Teamful Sealing

Guangya Car Accessories

Xing Sheng

Chengxin Gasket

Shuangliu Huacheng Gasket. Segmentation Analysis: Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Segment by Type, covers:

MLS Gasket

Asbestos Gasket

Graphite Gasket

Other Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Straight Engine