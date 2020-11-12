Off-The-Road Tyre Market Intelligent Report | Top-Line Vendors, Market Share, Drivers and Trend Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Yokohama Tire

China National Tyre & Rubber

Continental

Alliance Tire Group

BKT

Guizhou Tire

Linglong Tire

Apollo

Pirelli

Prinx Chengshan

Double Coin Holdings

Triangle

Zhongce Rubber

Fujian Haian Rubber

Shandong Taishan Tyre

Shandong Yinbao

Doublestar

JK Tyre

Eurotire

Hawk International Rubber

Rim Diameter ≤29 inch

29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch

39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch

Construction

Mining

Port

Agricultural

The production and sales volume of OTR tires is directly affected by downstream industries and global economy. Over the past six years, the market of construction and mining equipment has experienced fast growth and decline, as well as the OTR Tires market. The demand of OTR Tires reached a peak in 2013, just as what the construction and mining equipment industry experienced. And over the past two years, the OTR tires industry has faced decline which seems almost hard to bear for related enterprises.

As the global economy growth rate is forecasted to slow down, especially in China, which is one of the largest markets of OTR Tires; the market of OTR Tires in the following five years seems will not enjoy that fast growth. But as the market in India, Africa and some other developing regions is also promising, the industry of OTR tires is forecasted to recovery after 2016, though it will not grow as fast as what happens before 2013.