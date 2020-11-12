Categories
Off-The-Road Tyre Market Intelligent Report | Top-Line Vendors, Market Share, Drivers and Trend Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Off-The-Road Tyre

The New Report Titled: – Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Off-The-Road Tyre market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Off-The-Road Tyre:

OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.

Major manufactures of Off-The-Road Tyre Industry:

  • Michelin
  • Bridgestone
  • Goodyear
  • Titan
  • Yokohama Tire
  • China National Tyre & Rubber
  • Continental
  • Alliance Tire Group
  • BKT
  • Guizhou Tire
  • Linglong Tire
  • Apollo
  • Pirelli
  • Prinx Chengshan
  • Double Coin Holdings
  • Triangle
  • Zhongce Rubber
  • Fujian Haian Rubber
  • Shandong Taishan Tyre
  • Shandong Yinbao
  • Doublestar
  • JK Tyre
  • Eurotire
  • Hawk International Rubber
  • Techking Tires

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Off-The-Road Tyre Market

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Rim Diameter ≤29 inch
  • 29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤39 inch
  • 39 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch
  • Rim Diameter ＞49 inch

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Construction
  • Mining
  • Port
  • Agricultural
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • The production and sales volume of OTR tires is directly affected by downstream industries and global economy. Over the past six years, the market of construction and mining equipment has experienced fast growth and decline, as well as the OTR Tires market. The demand of OTR Tires reached a peak in 2013, just as what the construction and mining equipment industry experienced. And over the past two years, the OTR tires industry has faced decline which seems almost hard to bear for related enterprises.
  • As the global economy growth rate is forecasted to slow down, especially in China, which is one of the largest markets of OTR Tires; the market of OTR Tires in the following five years seems will not enjoy that fast growth. But as the market in India, Africa and some other developing regions is also promising, the industry of OTR tires is forecasted to recovery after 2016, though it will not grow as fast as what happens before 2013.
  • The worldwide market for Off-The-Road Tyre is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 14500 million US$ in 2024, from 11800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Off-The-Road Tyre Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Off-The-Road Tyre

    1.2 Classification of Off-The-Road Tyre by Types

    1.2.1 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Off-The-Road Tyre Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Off-The-Road Tyre Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Off-The-Road Tyre Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Off-The-Road Tyre Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Off-The-Road Tyre Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Off-The-Road Tyre (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Off-The-Road Tyre Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Off-The-Road Tyre Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Off-The-Road Tyre Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

