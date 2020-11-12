Thermal Spray Wires Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Thermal Spray Wires Summary:

Thermal Spray Wires are mainly used in the electric arc spray process and the flame wire spray process. Thermal spray wire in a wide range of alloys for high-temperature corrosion protection, bonding layers, build-up coating and sealing.

Scope of the Report:

United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Thermal Spray Wires market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Thermal Spray Wires in 2017.

In the industry, Oerlikon Metco profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Kanthal and Metallisation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 6.31%, 3.75% and 3.11% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Thermal Spray Wires, including Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires, Alloy Thermal Spray Wires and Composite Thermal Spray Wires. And Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires is the main type for Thermal Spray Wires, and the Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires reached a sales volume of approximately 14352 MT in 2017, with 51.70% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Thermal Spray Wires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Thermal Spray Wires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Thermal Spray Wires Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Thermal Spray Wires Market:

Oerlikon Metco

Kanthal

Metallisation

Polymet Corporation

Tankii

Parat Tech

Flame Spray Technologies BV

Praxair Surface Technologies

Plasma Powders & Systems

Inc.

United Coatings Technology

Allotech Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires

Alloy Thermal Spray Wires

Composite Thermal Spray WiresMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mechanical

Aerospace Car and Ship