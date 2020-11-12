Categories
Thermal Spray Wires Market | Recent Study Including Vendor Profiles, Latest Improvements, Emerging Opportunities and Forecast 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Thermal Spray Wires

Global Thermal Spray Wires Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Thermal Spray Wires Summary:

Thermal Spray Wires are mainly used in the electric arc spray process and the flame wire spray process. Thermal spray wire in a wide range of alloys for high-temperature corrosion protection, bonding layers, build-up coating and sealing.

Scope of the Report:

  • United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Thermal Spray Wires market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Thermal Spray Wires in 2017.
  • In the industry, Oerlikon Metco profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Kanthal and Metallisation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 6.31%, 3.75% and 3.11% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Thermal Spray Wires, including Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires, Alloy Thermal Spray Wires and Composite Thermal Spray Wires. And Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires is the main type for Thermal Spray Wires, and the Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires reached a sales volume of approximately 14352 MT in 2017, with 51.70% of global sales volume.
  • The worldwide market for Thermal Spray Wires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 1240 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Thermal Spray Wires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Thermal Spray Wires Market:

  • Oerlikon Metco
  • Kanthal
  • Metallisation
  • Polymet Corporation
  • Tankii
  • Parat Tech
  • Flame Spray Technologies BV
  • Praxair Surface Technologies
  • Plasma Powders & Systems
  • Inc.
  • United Coatings Technology
  • Allotech

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Pure Metal Thermal Spray Wires
  • Alloy Thermal Spray Wires
  • Composite Thermal Spray WiresMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into
  • Mechanical
  • Aerospace Car and Ship
  • Others (bridge construction, etc.)

    Detailed TOC of Global Thermal Spray Wires Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Thermal Spray Wires Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Thermal Spray Wires

    1.2 Classification of Thermal Spray Wires by Types

    1.2.1 Global Thermal Spray Wires Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Thermal Spray Wires Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Thermal Spray Wires Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Thermal Spray Wires Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Thermal Spray Wires Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Thermal Spray Wires Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Thermal Spray Wires Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Thermal Spray Wires Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Thermal Spray Wires Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Thermal Spray Wires (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Thermal Spray Wires Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Thermal Spray Wires Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Thermal Spray Wires Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Thermal Spray Wires Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Thermal Spray Wires Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Thermal Spray Wires Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Thermal Spray Wires Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Thermal Spray Wires Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Thermal Spray Wires Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Thermal Spray Wires Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Thermal Spray Wires Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Thermal Spray Wires Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Thermal Spray Wires Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Thermal Spray Wires Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

