Kitchen Hood Market Size, Trends Growth Opportunities Analysed In Report Based On Current and Future Development Status 2024

As per the new research of Global Kitchen Hood Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Scope of Kitchen Hood Report:

First, the concentration degree of Kitchen Hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, and China.

Italy has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Elica and Faber (though it is a part of FRANKE now), both have perfect design.

As to Germany, the Bosch Group has become a global leader, who has two main brands (Bosch and Siemens), and several special brands, such as Thermador.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Chinese products mainly export to Oceania, European, Middle East and Africa, and take a big market share of underdevelopment regions market, like Vietnam, Brazil and Pakistan. Hong Kong is the biggest export market of China, more than 80% of kitchen hoods are from China mainland. On the developed market, like America, Canada, Germany and France, Italy is the empire. Mexico also has a large amount of exports due to its geographic advantage.

We tend to believe this industry now is very mature, and the Consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be small increase in gross margin. The worldwide market for Kitchen Hood is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 9590 million US$ in 2024, from 7840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Kitchen Hood Introduction: Kitchen Hood is a kitchen appliance to purify the kitchen environment containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen. It removes airborne grease, combustion products, fumes, smoke, odors, heat, and steam from the air by evacuation of the air and filtration.

