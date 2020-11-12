Polypropylene Glycol Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis with Key Raw Materials, Forecast Report 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Polypropylene Glycol Summary:

Polypropylene glycol or polypropylene oxide is the polymer of propylene glycol. Chemically it is a polyether. The term polypropylene glycol or PPG is reserved for low to medium range molar mass polymer when the nature of the end-group, which is usually a hydroxyl group, still matters. The term “oxide” is used for high molar mass polymer when end-groups no longer affect polymer properties.

Scope of Polypropylene Glycol Report:

The Polypropylene Glycol industry concentration is relatively high; the high-end products mainly from Japan and Western European.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. Japan takes the market share of 30.7% in 2016, followed by Europe with 26.7%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Polypropylene Glycol Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Polypropylene Glycol Market:

KKPC

Mitsui Chemical

BASF

Dow

Shell

Huntsman

Covestro

Ineos

Sanyo Chemical

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Zhejiang Huangma

Zibo Yunchuan Chemical

Sungda Chemical. Segmentation Analysis: Polypropylene Glycol Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polypropylene Glycol 230

Polypropylene Glycol 400

Polypropylene Glycol 2000 Polypropylene Glycol Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Intermediate

Solvent

Skin Care and Cosmetics