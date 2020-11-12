Dry Fruits Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global dry fruits market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Dry Fruits Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product Type (Grapes, Dates, Apricots, Berries, Peaches, Pears), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Snacks, Desserts), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other dry fruits market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the companies that have contributed to the growth of the global dry fruits market are

Olam International Limited

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Australian Premium Dried Fruits

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd

Sunsweet Growers Inc.

National Raisin Company

Three Squirrel Inc.

Angas Park Fruit Company Pty. Ltd.

KBB Nuts Pvt. Ltd. and Graceland Fruit, Inc.

Dry fruits are known for their long shelf life due to the fact that water from these fruits is removed completely through various processes in order to minimize the chances of molecular reactions. The use of sun drying methods or other dehydrating systems enable removal of water content and ensure a prolonged life.

The applications of dry fruits as flavored or additives in biscuits, cookies, desserts and several other products have created a huge demand for these products across the world. Additionally, properties such as high nutrient content and a host of vitamins and minerals have led to a rising uptake among end users across the world. The increasing adoption of healthy lifestyle habits and inclusion in diets and supplements have added to the demand for dry fruits across the world.

The soaring demand for dry fruits will lead to an increase in the global dry fruits market value in the forthcoming years. In addition to direct consumption, the flavour-enhancing property of dry fruits has contributed to the growth of the global dry fruits market in recent years.

Regional Analysis for Dry Fruits Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Dry Fruits Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Dry Fruits Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Dry Fruits Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

