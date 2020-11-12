Rice Protein Market Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2018-2028

Global Rice Protein Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Rice Protein Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Rice Protein Market – Additional Insight

Brown Rice Proteins Remain the Preferred Option for Health-conscious Consumers

Consumers are becoming aware of the nutritional advantages of brown rice over milled rice. The former is richer in protein, dietary fibers, lipids, and B vitamins than the latter, which gives brown rice protein healthier characteristics over milled rice protein. Another factor to boost its popularity is the growing consumer knowledge about the benefits of brown rice in reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes, which will continue to influence micro-trends in the rice protein market. Market players are expected to capitalize on increasing consumer demand for plant-based, non-GMO, and clean label ingredients with the launch of organic brown rice proteins.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Analysts have considered the most important aspects of the research methodology to assess growth of the rice protein market during the forecast period 2018-2028. Actionable insights obtained from industry experts in rice protein market have been extrapolated and industry-validated information about the competitive landscape of the market has enabled analysts to come up with this insightful study on rice protein market.

A comprehensive list of sources for primary research and secondary research used to reach important insights on the growth prospects of rice protein market is provided in the study. The systematic approach towards rice protein market research adopted by analysts to gather important information about the market as well as the growth avenues for manufacturers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders in rice protein market.

