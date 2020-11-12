Dust Collector Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia etc.)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A dust collector is a system used to enhance the quality of air released from industrial and commercial processes by collecting dust and other impurities from air or gas. Designed to handle high-volume dust loads, a dust collector system consists of a blower, dust filter, a filter-cleaning system, and a dust receptacle or dust removal system. It is distinguished from air cleaners, which use disposable filters to remove dust.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Bag Dust Collector

Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP)

Electrostatic-Bag Precipitator (EBP)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Steel Industry

Thermal Power Industry

Cement

Mining

Global dust collector industry is not very concentrated, as the manufacturing technology is getting mature and mature. Many manufacturers compete in the market; the leading manufactures are Alstom, Longking, Balcke-Dürr and Feida. The top 4 manufacturers occupied about 20% of the total revenue market in 2016.

China remains the largest market of dust collector with a market sales share of about 40% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 16.45% and 14.70%.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.