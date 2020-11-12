Categories
Artificial Intelligence Software Market: Overview and Scope, Comparison by Application, Market by Region Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Artificial Intelligence Software

As per the new research of Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based. And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.
  • USA is the largest sales region of Artificial Intelligence Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 44.52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 19.43%.
  • AI and Cloud-based increasingly will be embedded into everyday things such as appliances, speakers and hospital equipment. This phenomenon is closely aligned with the emergence of conversational systems, the expansion of the IoT into a digital mesh and the trend toward digital twins.
  • The global Artificial Intelligence Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence Software.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Artificial Intelligence Software Introduction:

    Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

    Top key players in Global Artificial Intelligence Software market 2019 are:

  • Google
  • Baidu
  • IBM
  • Microsoft
  • SAP
  • Intel
  • Salesforce
  • Brighterion
  • KITT.AI
  • IFlyTek
  • Megvii Technology
  • Albert Technologies
  • H2O.ai
  • Brainasoft
  • Yseop
  • Ipsoft
  • NanoRep(LogMeIn)
  • Ada Support
  • Astute Solutions
  • IDEAL.com
  • Wipro

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud-based

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Voice Processing
  • Text Processing
  • Image Processing

    Detailed TOC of Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence Software

    1.2 Classification of Artificial Intelligence Software by Types

    1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Artificial Intelligence Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Artificial Intelligence Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Artificial Intelligence Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Artificial Intelligence Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Artificial Intelligence Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Artificial Intelligence Software (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Software Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Software Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

