Influenza Diagnostics Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Influenza Diagnostics

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Influenza Diagnostics Summary:

Influenza is an infectious disease and affects the upper respiratory tract in humans. The disease is common in children and elderly population (aged 65 years and above). The disease has a huge impact on Public Company health. Influenza A virus poses a greater risk as compared to the influenza B virus. The B virus is responsible for 20% to 25% of infections globally. Proper collection, storage and transport of respiratory specimens are the essential first step for laboratory detection of influenza virus infections. Laboratory confirmation of influenza virus from throat, nasal and nasopharyngeal secretions or tracheal aspirate or washings is commonly performed using direct antigen detection, virus isolation, or detection of influenza-specific RNA by reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).The growth in the influenza diagnostic market is attributed to factors such as emergence of technologically advanced diagnostic tests with shorter turnaround time; initiatives by regulatory bodies, such as CDC’s seasonal influenza vaccination for prevention and control of seasonal influenza; and the demand created for influenza diagnosis in the flu season.

Scope of Influenza Diagnostics Report:

  • North America and Europe are the largest consumers in influenza diagnostics and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next years due to strong growth in influenza diagnostics industry. China has witnessed a major chunk in influenza diagnostics in the Asia Pacific region. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.
  • All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of products. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.
  • Many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in other countries.
  • The worldwide market for Influenza Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Influenza Diagnostics Market:

  • BD
  • Abbott (Include Alere)
  • Roche
  • SIEMENS
  • Analytik Jena
  • Quidel
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Meridian Bioscience
  • BioMerieux
  • Sekisui Diagnostics
  • Response Biomedical
  • SA Scientific
  • Enigma Diagnostics
  • Focus Diagnostics.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • RIDT
  • RT-PCR
  • Cell Culture

    Influenza Diagnostics Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Hospitals
  • POCT
  • Others (Laboratory diagnosis, etc.)

